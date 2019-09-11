Air National Guard plays in Loudon

Members of the community welcomed the Air National Guard Band of the South for a free concert Saturday at the Tate & Lyle amphitheater in Loudon Municipal Park.
The Band of the South has performed at the venue three times in the past 20 years, and the upbeat swing of saxophones, horns and drums was even the background music for the inaugural concert when the amphitheater was built in 2005.
“It’s really interesting for us to be back here, and several of us in the band were here in the band back then, so it’s nice to come back and see how it’s grown and see all the people who have come through since we’ve been here,” Lori Reeves, Air National Guard technical sergeant, said.
Members of the Knoxville-based band enjoy making the rounds to surrounding counties to play music and connect with other active duty military members or veterans. The band has 40 members.
“There are guardsmen and women in every county,” Reeves said. “Even though the communities are smaller, it’s important for us to go out so people in the community can have that tie to the military and we can celebrate the efforts of the people who live in the community who were also in the service.”
The drive to support the Air National Guard was apparent with some attendees, like Stuart Anderson and Susan Wukits.
“We live in Tellico, but I have two sons that were in the Air Force, so I’m partial to that,” Anderson said.
“My son was in the Air Force, and his wife is in the Air Force, and I love music like this,” Wukits added.
Minutes before swing filled the air, Anderson and Wukits buzzed with excitement.
“We like music, Saturday night, beautiful weather, nice venue,” Anderson said. “What else is there?”
Loudon Parks and Recreation Department had long awaited the military branch’s concert due to the members constantly being on the move.
“They’re deployed, there’s action going on around the world, and they have to deploy their band members,” Mark Harrell, parks and recreation director, said. “Of course, that’s their first and foremost project. They’re difficult to get. I think we probably worked on this four years to get them.”
Harrell felt it was important to showcase the band to give respect to the military.
“It’s important for the simple reason for the respect that we should show for the military,” he said. “They play all the military songs, each branch’s theme song. It’s an opportunity that we get to show support of that.”
