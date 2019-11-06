ADESA collects food for Thanksgiving

A towering, inflatable Frankenstein sat in ADESA Knoxville’s front lobby last week, overlooking four barrels waiting to be filled with canned goods for a Second Harvest of East Tennessee food drive before Thanksgiving.
The wholesale vehicle auction company, located in Lenoir City, kicked off its first food drive Oct. 28 for Second Harvest.
“Mainly, just because it’s Thanksgiving and there’s going to be a lot of families that don’t have a Thanksgiving meal to share with their family,” Candy Coker, ADESA officer manager, said. “I thought it’d be a good opportunity for us to check into it to see if we could fill all four of our barrels up and get these people some Thanksgiving meals.”
The Thanksgiving-themed food drive is in need of boxed stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, canned cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin, canned yams, canned vegetables, canned beans, canned meat and rice.
“If you think about it from the standpoint of children are out of school, so therefore you’re having to spend more money to feed your children during that holiday time and everybody gets together,” Lorena Hubbard, Second Harvest donor relations coordinator, said. “It’s a time to be with family, so therefore, everybody coming together, that costs more money to provide a big meal. You add all these extra things on, and you may have a higher electricity bill or something may occur and so we can help alleviate that pressure from the families by helping them providing the Thanksgiving meals or the added items to help with their Thanksgiving meals, then that’s really what our focus is on.”
ADESA has been promoting the food drive to local connections.
“Our auto dealers that come to our auction each Friday, we announced it when they were all here for the sale,” Coker said. “I’m hoping that they will step up and do their part and bring in a bag of food.”
Though Second Harvest placed four barrels at the business, Hubbard said the organization does not have a specific goal. The main focus is getting community members fed. However, involvement from local businesses and companies boosts the food drive numbers.
“It was told to me that in the beginning is how Second Harvest was basically able to get — I think they said 85 to 95 percent of the food came from donations from the community,” Hubbard said.
Coker has high hopes for the drive.
“Right now, I think there’s three bags of canned goods in two of the barrels, so it’s sort of getting a slow start,” she said. “… I’m sure a lot of the employees are going to participate, but I would like to see the community come out, too. What I would love is to call them and tell them to come get these four and come bring me four more.”
ADESA’s role as a large company is to help give back when possible, she said.
“It’s a huge company, and I think it’s our duty to try to give back to the community that we work in,” Coker said. “A lot of our employees actually live in this community also. I mean, it’s a small town, but I think they can do big things.”
Hubbard believes having companies involved in community outreach can boost participation.
“I think it’s a good way to feel like they’re giving back and have an organization or a company that is kind of taking charge of hosting or coordinating a food drive,” she said. “I think that also helps the individuals to feel like their employer cares about the community and is wiling to give back. I think people are more eager to step up and be a part of that versus maybe doing something by themselves.”
ADESA will accept food donations for the Thanksgiving drive until 4:30 p.m. Friday at 1011 Adesa Blvd., Lenoir City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.