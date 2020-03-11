Addressing important questions

Men of all ages gathered Friday for “Feast and Fuel” at Two Rivers Church in Lenoir City.
Church members were invited to join for a night of fun and learning. The men lined up for a buffet of fresh barbecue and various side dishes that were prepared in the church’s kitchen facility. Two Rivers hosts events with speakers four times per year.
“The events are designed as an easy way to bring a friend and also to encourage and strengthen the man,” Bart Pederson, men’s pastor, said. “So the other events we do are outing kind of activities. We usually do a men’s breakfast in the fall and then this kind of event.”
Feast and Fuel was centered around guest speaker John Woodall from North Point Community Church in Atlanta, Ga.
“I’m familiar with some of the curriculum that he has developed,” Pederson said. “I’m very impressed with it, and I met him at a groups conference at North Point Church in Atlanta several years ago. So I was really intrigued and then felt prompted to reach out to him.”
Woodall has designed a curriculum, “Seven questions that rattle in the minds of most men,” for men to address questions such as, “Where am I? What’s my story? Who am I? Why am I here? Where am I going? What about women? Who can I trust?’”
Pederson said the conference was a condensed version of Woodall’s curriculum. Woodall “camped out on” a couple of his seven questions during the conference. While he did “talk a little bit about the manhood journey,” he mainly focused on the questions concerning a man’s story and who he can trust.
“Typically we want to be responsive to what God is doing in the heart of the speaker that we’re bringing in, and usually they have something that they’re super passionate about and are well equipped to speak about,” Pederson said.
Woodall said the idea for “asking men questions” started in 1996 when he developed a different curriculum, “Training Faithful Men,” at North Point.
“We did not have an environment for men to get together, talk together, ask important questions,” he said. “So, for about seven years, before we developed the seven questions, I would have seven or eight guys in my family room, you know, twice a month, and these guys just started asking me questions.”
In 2011, Woodall expanded the small group to create an environment for all of the men in the church. From there, the curriculum evolved into a seven-week program and the seven questions.
“We found, generally, that men preferred to be asked questions than to be told a lot of things,” Woodall said. “So we put it in the realm ... we took the big four questions that I think a lot of men and women ask. Those aren’t original to me, but I just put my particular spin on it.”
