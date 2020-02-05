A passion for teaching

A deep passion for mathematics and education drives Cherie Long to touch the lives of students and teachers in Lenoir City Schools.
Long grew up in Atlanta, Ga., where she envisioned one day becoming a math teacher.
“I always wanted to be a teacher, nobody in my family had been a teacher ... I was the first to go to college, none of my family went to college, so I was one of those stories,” Long said. “I wanted to teach middle school math from, like I was little, and I just wanted to open math up to kids and let kids experience the excitement and wonder, try to dismiss that myth that everybody can’t do math, so that’s pretty much why I started this journey. Most people are from a family of teachers, a line of educators, and I wasn’t.”
Long moved to East Tennessee when she decided to attend Hiwassee College on an athletic scholarship. She then transferred to Kennesaw State University in greater Atlanta to finish her softball career.
After graduating KSU, Long transitioned into her first two jobs as a math teacher in Cobb and Henry counties in Georgia. In 2005, she received the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
“I won that for the entire state of Georgia, which it’s considered the Nobel Prize of mathematics and science teaching,” she said. “It’s like the big one. The federal government picks you, like you have to be videoed and watched, so that was a big one. I was a classroom teacher from Henry County, so that was a big deal.”
She decided to pack up and move to Lenoir City following the passing of her parents, which led to her accepting a teaching position at Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School in 2008.
“The honest truth is my parents both were ill and died close together, and I needed to leave ... a fresh start to be honest, and I still wanted to teach and everything,” she said. “So I came back to Lenoir City, it was kind of close to Hiwassee, I kind of knew the Knoxville area. ... I was at the state department talking to a lady that used to be in Henry County with me and she was working in the state, and I said, ‘Well, I’m moving to Lenoir City,’ I didn’t have a job, I’m just moving. She said, ‘Really?’ So she knew the curriculum instruction here, so I just came here on faith. There wasn’t a position when I applied and two weeks later, the eighth-grade person left for math and here I am. It’s where I’m meant to be.”
Long soon found herself wanting to branch out and became an instructional math coach.
“Instructional coaches were something that was coming on the horizon when I moved from Georgia to here,” she said. “When I won the Presidential Award in Georgia, I was asked to present at the state conference, and the room is packed and they asked me to do a second session, and I just really thought, ‘This is what good teaching is all about.’ I wanted to help others learn, so being an instructional coach lets me reach beyond the walls of my classroom, so I started helping all the math teachers in Lenoir City.”
As expected, all three district schools saw an uptick in math progress, which led Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, to expand Long’s role.
“When she started working in Lenoir City, we immediately saw the fact that she was, No. 1, an outstanding teacher and, No. 2, she had such passion for students and their experience in math that we just knew that kind of contagious energy was something that would be great to let her be a leader among teachers,” Barker said. “She’s just a phenomenal teacher in the classroom and getting to share that with other teachers to model lessons and to guide them to learn better practices, that is how we have used Cherie.”
Long conducts walk-throughs with teachers and provides feedback on instructional practice. She also plans with teachers and occasionally helps out in classrooms to prepare lessons.
“Her role is to make sure every day students are getting the best instructional opportunities, and so she meets with teachers regularly, whether it be a math team or social studies or science,” Barker said. “Last year and this year, we widened her scope simply because we needed the skills she had shared with other departments. ... She can take the standards that we’re teaching and translate that into good lesson plans that teachers can observe, then helps them develop their own and then she also is a phenomenal relationship builder with kids and teachers.”
Long said the influx of technology and standards in the last decade has changed educational practices for the better.
“I was on an overhead and a blue copy machine you cranked — technology is the big thing,” she said. “Kids are kids, they’re exposed to a lot more, but kids are kids. Great change is the shift in the standards and the expectations for kids, and I love the fact that we’re teaching kids conceptually now instead of just memorize a bunch of facts or memorize a bunch of algorithms. We’re teaching kids conceptually and developing that, which is opening doors to students as they move through math. It’s allowing more kids to access it, which I thoroughly love watching that.”
Lenoir City Schools was named a 2019 Exemplary School District by the Tennessee Department of Education after achieving an overall level five across the board in literacy and numeracy.
Lenoir City High School saw 31 students achieve a 30 or higher on the ACT last year, which Long credits to staff and students’ willingness to learn.
“Since I became an instructional coach way back, we have been growing every year,” she said. “Our math scores continue ... of course, you have a hiccup or whatever, but in general, our kids continue to grow and succeed. Our high school math department and the journey we’ve been in, we have just made leaps and bounds across the board. There’s always room to grow, but we’re moving in the right direction and we’re going to continue ... we were digging into some data and focusing on some individual student needs and how we can dig in deeper and work with those kids where they are.”
