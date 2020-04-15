911 center adds new tech

With the introduction of texting to Loudon County E-911 Center, residents have another way to get help in an emergency.
“The state of Tennessee has been working on the Next Generation 9-1-1 platform, which will allow 911 districts to receive text messages, eventually video messages, pictures, things of that nature, for about five years now,” Jennifer White, local 911 center director, said. “So it’s been a statewide rollout and it just became an option to become live over this last year, essentially about a six-month time frame for districts to be ready to accept texts and have the platform provided by the state network.”
Loudon County implemented the technology using Motorola Solutions’ CallWorks system, which allows call takers to manage 911 texting interactions.
When a person texts, the message comes to dispatch similar to a call, and 911 operators return a “canned” text message.
The first text message to 911 should be location and type of emergency. The text must contain simple words and avoid slang or abbreviations. If there is no immediate response to the text from the 911 center, the person should call 911.
White urges that callers don’t text and drive, adding that, when possible, voice calls are preferred.
“We also have had one of our Spanish-speaking officers translate a couple sentences for us, so there is a difference as well,” White said. “With a voice call if a subject is not English speaking we have a language interpretation service that we can use. There’s not anything currently like that for text messages, so being the demographic of Loudon County, non-English speaking is mainly Spanish population. So we had the officer translate the couple sentences that we could send to them that says, ‘Text is English only.’ Obviously, we’ll still be able to get their address out of them, but beyond that we want to send them that pre-canned message saying, ‘English only for text. Please make a phone call’.”
White foresees that changing in the future, but she doesn’t know when.
Loudon is one of a few counties in the state to roll out the new technology.
“There are several districts that are testing and in the testing process,” White said. “However, we are the first district, not technically in East Tennessee because Hamilton County is deployed and they’re considered East Tennessee as far as our districts go. We’re the first agency in the East Tennessee area where we are right beside Knox County that is live with text messaging in our size. So Hamilton, Madison County and Shelby County are all live texting and then us.”
White said the new technology should reach a demographic that for years has gone under-served.
“For the main demographic that we’ve been trying to get this deployed for is our deaf and hard of hearing community,” she said. “That’s a demographic that’s just been under-served by 911 nationwide because we use old technology as far as TDD devices and most people that are in that demographic don’t even have access to those anymore. They use smartphones to communicate, and so when they dial 911 currently before text was available they actually had to go through an interpreter. So they would call an interpretation service who then would call us and they would be signing or communicating with that person relaying information to us, which obviously is a time delay and room for error anytime you put a third party in there. That demographic pretty much has demanded that 911 step up their game technology-wise, so we’re thrilled about that.”
Anyone can text 911, White said.
“We actually had our first day live with the system and the day we did the press releases we had a subject that dialed 9-1-1 with a text message, thought someone was breaking in their house,” she said. “Ended up being unfounded, thankfully, but when they didn’t feel like they could speak because they thought someone was in their home, they could hide in the closet and text us the information. ... The younger generation, if you were to go to the schools and say, ‘Can you text to 911,’ they probably thought they could all along.”
Lynne Houserman, vice president of call handling at Motorola Solutions, believes the new technology could make all the difference in an emergency situation.
“Simply put: Loudon County is placing its center further down the path to Next Generation 9-1-1 — not only by choosing a standards-based solution, but also ensuring emergency call handlers are equipped for the future of public safety communications,” Houserman said in a release.
