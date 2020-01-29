A Lenoir City man is facing an aggravated domestic assault charge after law enforcement responded to a call at a business Friday on West Broadway Street.
Lenoir City Police Officer Aaron Bialek met a woman who said she got into an argument with Jose Manue Zavala-Gonzalez, 29, over him wanting to go to his mother’s residence.
“She stated Jose became very angry toward her and then struck her in the back of the head with his cellphone,” Bialek wrote in a report. “She stated Jose had been drinking and was intoxicated at the time of the incident.”
The woman said she was able to leave and go to the business to feel safe. She had a “large amount of blood” on the back of her head.
Zavala-Gonzalez was charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence and held without bond.
Jan. 21
• Dustin Edward McCollister, 32, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
Jan. 22
• Joseph Luke Goodman, 24, Philadelphia, was charged with forgery up to $1,000 and held on $10,000 bond.
• Robert Vernon Green, 59, Knoxville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Andrew Emil Kotronias, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and vandalism and released on $2,000 bond. Responding to residence on Waller Ferry Road, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Dishner spoke with a woman who said Kotronias was in his room when he became “very irate. She stated he broke his bedroom window, and began throwing trash throughout the house along with on the front porch,” Dishner wrote in a report. “At that time he was threatening to fight (a man) and lunged at (the woman) in an aggressive manner.”
• Eric A. Stegall, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of general sessions court capias and held on $2,000 bond.
• Brandon Lee Sweet, 25, Madisonville, was charged with criminal court capias and held without bond.
Jan. 23
• Jesse Dakota Hixson, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Thomas Juan Manuel, 40, Knoxville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $5,000 bond.
• Gordon Dale Narmore, 39, Philadelphia, was charged with contempt of court and held on $335 bond.
• Christopher Steven Posey, 34, Maryville, was charged with two counts of criminal court capias and held on $100,000 bond.
• Ariel E. Richmond, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $2,000 bond. Loudon Police Officer Kenny Ridings received a call of a woman at a residence on Stonegate Circle wanting to kill herself. When Ridings arrived, Richmond was sitting on a sofa. A woman Richmond knew had taken a needle and bleach from her, along with a crushed clonazapam to be mixed with the bleach.
Jan. 24
• Larry Darnell Banks, 28, Knoxville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $1,000 bond.
• Shanda Nicole Gibson, 39, Madisonville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and released on $35,000 bond.
• Matthew Adam Justice, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of sex offender registry and held without bond.
• Gary Wayne Wheeler, 47, Oak Ridge, was charged with contempt of court and released on $386.66 bond.
Jan. 25
• Jacob Cox, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jordan Alexander Jensen, 25, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Karen Renee Lamb, 28, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Scotty Gene Puckett, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Mary Elizabeth Wayman, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with general sessions court capias and held on $32,000 bond.
• Jennifer West, 35, homeless, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and general sessions court capias and held on $2,000 bond. Loudon Police Officer Chris Law initiated a traffic stop on Grove Street because West, who was driving the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt. Law was granted permission to search the vehicle. A blue sunglasses container fell out of West’s purse and was kicked under the vehicle when she was outside. “I located a blue sunglass container under the vehicle with 10 syringes and several baggies containing a white powder substance,” Law wrote in a report.
Jan. 26
• James Dale Butler, 48, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Amanda Elizabeth Cotter, 29, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation and held on $1,000 bond.
• Jimmy Ray Evans, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond. Dispatched to a restaurant on U.S. Highway 321, Lenoir City Police Officer Andrew Lee met a witness who said he watched Evans use his hat to strike a man in the head. Witnesses said Evans was intoxicated and had been arguing with the man. Employees asked Evans to leave, and he threw a beer at the bartender. “They advised when the offender was walking out he was yelling and cursing and then struck the victim in the face with an open hand,” Lee wrote in a report. Evans then drove to Del Rio Lane where Evans and the man live, according to the report.
• James Tommy Fincher, 58, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Johnathon Scott Welch, 40, Maryville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $2,000 bond.
• Shaina Marie Welch, 41, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.