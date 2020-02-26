Women gather for diocesan retreat

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City hosted Saturday the third annual diocesan women’s conference.
Anna Marie McGuan, director of Christian Formation for the Diocese of Knoxville, led the retreat. She started two separate retreats for men and women three years ago with the hope to have a different theme for each.
This year’s women’s theme was “cultivating the interior life.”
“The focus is on the life of prayer and how to bring a certain stillness, silence and focus to our prayer,” McGuan said. “When we do that, the interior life begins to have a greater, a deeper foundation, a more firm foundation, in our lives. We’re able to bring a certain order to all of our desires and passions and reactions to stimulus that we experience. The whole purpose is to bring ourselves to a place of peace so that we can respond to how God is interacting with us. God is always calling us. … The more at peace we are, the more we are able to respond.”
The retreat began with a mass led by Father Ray Powell, St. Thomas pastor, in the church sanctuary. While it is a Catholic retreat, McGuan said even those who do not follow Catholic traditions are welcome.
McGuan planned four conferences for the women. Between the second and third conferences, McGuan set aside time for the women to have lunch. Each conference lasted about 45 minutes.
“I will instruct the ladies, first of all, with kind of an overview of what we’re going to do, as far as what the day looks likes, the fundamental call to discipleship that we all have,” she said. “Then from there, what are some of the practices of prayer that we can use to bring this order, stillness and focus to our life so that we can be more prepared to respond to that?”
The diocese stretches over the eastern side of Tennessee from the tri-cities in the northeast to Chattanooga.
“We have people coming from all over the place, and I was thrilled to see that we’ve got people coming from parishes in Chattanooga … parishes in Kingsport, so that’s awesome,” McGuan said.
The retreat’s popularity exceeded expectations. When McGuan first opened registration this year, she set the limit at 200 people. However, “it became clear we were going to be much bigger.”
“We maxed out at 230 (people), and there’s still a waiting list,” she said.
Mary Cooper, who attended Saturday, jumps at the chance to hear McGuan and has been coming to the retreat since it began.
“Just anytime I get a chance to hear her, I go because she is just so knowledgeable and just puts things down to everybody else’s level,” Cooper said. “It’s just so, it’s always just a real treat to hear her.”
Anna Duhamel said she has been a part of every retreat since the beginning.
McGuan schedules the retreat near Lent.
“This year, I decided to do it the Saturday before Lent begins as kind of a kickstart to everyone’s Lenten resolutions and Lenten practices to get them ready for this heightened spiritual season,” McGuan said.
The retreat’s popularity isn’t anticipated to slow.
“We get messages all the time of people feeling over-stimulated and distracted and all of these things,” she said. “Well, what is the answer to a lot of those ills, a lot of those negative experiences that people are having? They’re obviously hungry for a deeper relationship with God, and I think that’s good. I think this shows that clearly.”
