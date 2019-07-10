The top 40 wakeboarders in the world competed on the Tennessee River over the weekend for the third annual Malibu Factory Smoky Mountain Pro.
“Having an event right here in our backyard at the Malibu factory in Loudon is huge, not only for us as a company, but also for Loudon County,” Bryant Thomas, Malibu marketing manager, said. “We love having all our employees and people from the whole East Tennessee area. People from Chattanooga come up for this ... people from Virginia and the whole Southeast, really. We’ve got so much going on now with our Malibu Monsoon engine production. It’s just kind of a way to show what we’re able to do here right at home.”
Contestants battled Friday for spots in Saturday’s finals, which featured the top eight women and men.
Australian Rockstar Energy Drink athlete Tony Iacconi took first place with a score of 95.67.
“It’s been nearly three years since I’ve won a Wakeboard World Series stop, so I’m super happy to have taken the win,” Iacconi said. “Being third off the dock and watching all the boys throw down, I knew I had my work cut for me and needed to give it my all out there. I’m just so stoked and I couldn’t be happier right now.”
Zahra Kell, 16, from Australia, won first place in the women’s division with a final score of 90.
Kell made history by becoming the first female to receive equal prize money in WWA.
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” she said. “The start of my season wasn’t so great, so to be able to come back ... the conditions were really on today, and I was really happy and confident. It’s awesome to be the first woman to get the equal prize money, so I’m stoked about that.”
After competing in last year’s event on the Tennessee River, Kell felt she had an advantage this year.
“It was actually super rolly, like it always is,” she said. “The rollback from the boat is super crazy. I just kind of tried to power through it today. Like the first day, I struggled a little bit, but I’m super happy to get through it. I was here in 2018. I had experience out here before and I knew it wasn’t going to be absolutely perfect, but I feel like it got a little bit better in finals.”
Cobe France has made the trek from Australia to Loudon the past three years.
“I’ve been wakeboarding since I was 6 years old, so definitely a long time,” he said. “I actually came the past two years. It’s an awesome event out here. The sight’s always beautiful, it’s great all the time and the wake’s always massive, so I love it out here.”
France finished the 2018 season as the No. 9 wakeboarder in the world and spent many hours practicing for this event.
“Personally, I try to wakeboard a fair bit,” he said. “It’s also a mental thing as well. You’ve got to believe in yourself and you’ve got to work hard and what not. I try to wakeboard as much as I can and I love it.”
The weekend’s event serves as the third stop of six in the WWA World Series and is a favorite among riders.
“We’re excited to be back here in Loudon, Loudon County and Lenoir City,” Corrie Wilson, WWA executive director, said. “The people of Knoxville and Tennessee in general just love wakeboarding, so it’s really cool to share a really high-caliber event with them. We’re excited to keep growing it bigger and better.”
Loudon’s Malibu Boats factory is just one of three in the world and is responsible for manufacturing all Malibu boats in the United States.
“Our facility here in Loudon is the only boat-producing facility for Malibu and Axis in the States,” Thomas said. “We have a small factory in California and warehouse that does some metal fabrication stuff, but this is our primary factory facility. We have a factory in Australia, as well. This is our third year in a row hosting the Factory Pro here. I think just for the local community and bringing people here in our backyard is something we want to continue to see and grow for people to come out in the future.”
