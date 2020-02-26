The 10-week, slow-pitch Tellico Men's Senior Softball League is scheduled to begin spring play March 17 at Loudon Municipal Park.
The league consists of six teams looking for new players to fill vacancies. The league is open to all men age 55 and over in Loudon and surrounding counties.
New players are required to attend at least one practice session Feb. 27, March 3, 4 or 10. Players need a glove and are recommended to wear softball shoes with rubber cleats.
For additional information, contact league commissioner John Hunter at 865-300-6058.
