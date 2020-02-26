Science fair, expo a hit

Loudon County elementary- and middle-schoolers got a chance to show off hard work Feb. 18 during a science fair and expo at Loudon High School.
While the science fair happens every year, this year was a little different.
“So every year we usually go ahead and we have the elementary (science fair) on one day and the middle school (science fair) on another day. Well, we decided to do this year with the expo,” Maria Warren, Loudon County Schools elementary supervisor, said.
Fifty-six students in three categories competed in the elementary science fair. Of those who competed, the winners came to the middle school science fair and set up as an expo. Middle-schoolers were judged.
“They had already won their schools’ science fairs,” Warren said. “So once they won their school science fair, they were able to come to talk about their (projects) and there was not that pressure, that added pressure to go in front of judges again.”
Warren noticed that the lack of judges enabled elementary students to open up about their projects.
“It was students talking with each other,” she said. “It was great watching it, watching other students explain what their project was, what the meaning was, what the purpose was. It really was exciting listening to them, and the students seemed to want to talk about it (the project) more than with the judges. ... It was a great opportunity, you know, the purpose of it was to help students for when they compete in districts at sixth, seventh, eighth grade.”
The expo also served as an opportunity for middle-schoolers and parents to pass the time while projects were judged in the auditorium.
“It was just an opportunity for them to share their experiment with parents and other students,” Warren said.
LHS had its school news crew at the expo with a camera and microphone for students to talk about their projects.
“It was exciting because they were excited,” Warren said.
Science fairs and expos are important to young learners “because they’re going through the process of experiments and looking into inventions, experiments, robotics,” she said.
“They’re having to not only learn about it but apply their understanding of what their experiment is supposed to do,” Warren said.
Clara Amburn, a winner from Eaton Elementary School, showed how she applied the third-grade curriculum into her experiment by doing a project in which she conducted electricity through a citrus fruit.
“In third grade, they’ve gone over circuits this year, open and closed circuits, so that’s where we kind of took it,” Bobby Amburn, Clara’s father and North Middle School assistant principal, said. “The lemon battery is something that’s gone around a lot, but we tried to put it within her standards so she could understand why it was an open and closed circuit and why that works. It was 100 percent her idea. … She turned the television off, turned the iPad off to sit down and focus on it.”
