A Rockwood man is facing multiple charges after law enforcement spotted his wrecked vehicle Thursday in an embankment.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chance Gray found a vehicle locked with no one in or around it.
Dispatch identified Aaron Christopher Bennett as the vehicle’s registered owner. Gray then began searching for Bennett, who was found walking on Martel Road one mile from the crash scene. Gray pulled up behind Bennett and flashed his lights.
“Mr. Bennett threw a clear plastic bag with a green leafy substance into the grass behind him,” Gray wrote in a report. “Mr. Bennett was then asked what he had thrown in the grass, to which he replied it was marijuana.”
Gray found a glass pipe with marijuana reside in a cigarette pack in Bennett’s pants pocket. The bag that Bennett threw contained 8.1 grams of a green leafy substance.
“Mr. Bennett stated that the reason he left the scene of the accident is because he had the marijuana in his pocket,” Gray wrote in a report. “He also stated that he had been in the bushes watching us the whole time while at the scene of the wreck.”
Bennett, 32, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, tampering/fabricating with evidence, leaving the scene of accident with property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $9,000 bond.
Woman arrested in drivewayDispatched Thursday to the 100 block of Pardue Lane in Lenoir City, LCSO Deputy Kevin Parks found Rose Anna Lambert, 45, dancing in a driveway.
When Lambert saw Parks pull into the driveway, she “walked to the front porch and went inside the house,” Parks wrote in a report. LCSO Deputy Keith Sweeney walked to the front door with Parks and they saw Lambert “coming out the door with a empty coffee pot and a coffee mug.” Parks identified Lambert from previous incidents.
“Mrs. Lambert was talking to people who were not there, holding a candle like she was drinking from it, talking to animals that were not there and talking out of her head about everything,” Parks wrote in a report. “I talked to (a woman) who said that Mrs. Lambert was putting things in the floor and acting crazy.”
Lambert, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
Feb. 24
• Carrisa Angela Borden, 37, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Joshua Eugene Roberts, 32, Maryville, was charged with violation of community corrections and held on $15,000 bond.
• Marcus Antonio Stallsworth, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Lanika Nicole Thompson, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Feb. 25
• Charles Edward Armstrong, 41, Kingston, was charged with two counts of theft of property and held on $7,000 bond.
• Cody Matthew Graves, 25, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Schedule I substance and released on $65,000 bond.
• Servando Jesus Hernandez-Diaz, 24, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Christopher James Shook, 31, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $5,000 bond.
Feb. 26
• Brandon Scott McFarland, 37, Oak Ridge, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and held on $20,000 bond.
• Teri Jessica McGill, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with a Monroe County warrant and released without bond.
• Loretta Lynn See, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Albert Thomas Ybarra, 40, Friendsville, was charged with violation of the sex offender registry and held on $5,000 bond.
Feb. 27
• Lexi Dona Bouck, 21, Sweetwater, was charged with public intoxication and released on $390 bond.
• Bradley J. Clowers, 42, Kingston, was charged with criminal court capias, violation of probation and domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $15,000 bond.
• Clifford Frank Green, 50, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Clifford James Hunt, 24, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and vandalism and held without bond.
• James Chester Newell, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Shanda Michelle Peterson, 36, Kingston, was charged with failure to appear and released on $8,000 bond.
• Chelsea Lynn Sigala, 42, Loudon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and violation of probation and held on $30,000 bond.
• Susan Fox Wilkerson, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• T.J. Wilkerson, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
Feb. 28
• Daniel Chase Hardin, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released without bond.
• Brandon Scott Perry, 31, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and held on $15,000 bond.
• Gillian Elizabeth Thomas, 51, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
Feb. 29
• Marla G. Cortez, 47, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Ray Daugherty Jr., 29, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $2,500 bond.
• Ricky Neal Forster, 36, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $5,000 bond.
• Marina Joann Rhymes, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Bradley Dwayne Russell, 36, Friendsville, was charged with theft of property $1,000-$10,000 and released on $15,000 bond.
• Marco Antonio Sisneros Gonzalez, 25, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, financial responsibility law, leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving without a valid license and held without bond.
March 1
• Jada Ann Allison, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Dylan Merle Black, 24, Kingston, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• William Lee Dehart, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Daniel Chase Hardin, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal trespassing and held without bond.
• Kassie Michelle Littleton, 37, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
