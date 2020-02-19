Refuge starts apologetics class

Refuge Church at Pleasant Hill in Lenoir City has started a new apologetics study in hopes of helping Christians defend their faith.
The class, led by church elder Rodney Johnson, had its first weekly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Classes will be Wednesdays.
Apologetics comes from Greek roots meaning defense or defend. Johnson hopes the class teaches students “how to better defend our faith ... against other theories of how the world started.”
“It’s one of those things when you start to talk to somebody about your faith or leading somebody into Christ or trying to lead somebody into Christ, you know, for me personally, one of my fears has always been that they ask me a question that I don’t know the answer to,” Johnson said. “... Outside of what the Scripture says, what evidences are out there that there is a creator. That’s kind of the things that we’re going to get into in this study.”
Johnson recalled a personal experience he will use as a guide when preparing class members.
“I’ve heard from several people, ‘If your faith is so important to you, if you truly believe in God, and you truly believe in Jesus, and you have this relationship with Christ, how do you not know the answers to these things? How do you not know the story, so to speak, of your faith?’”
Johnson emphasized the importance of using apologetics to “strengthen your faith and understand why you believe what you believe” instead of as a tool for argument or debate.
“We all have people in our circle that may doubt or question or put down our beliefs,” Dawn Johnson, Rodney Johnson’s wife, said. “This class will help confidently answer questions when they arise.”
Johnson bought “Evidence That Demands a Verdict,” by Josh McDowell, as a guide for the class. He hopes to move through one chapter a week, covering topics related to apologetics, including historical evidence for the Bible and the Old and New Testaments.
The class is open to the community and all ages.
“That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to do it here in the worship center,” he said. “I don’t want it to be like a small group, in-home. It’s more of a topical Bible study, discipleship-type class, and I want it to be open to whoever wants to come.”
The idea came from Johnson’s own interest in apologetics.
“I would like to learn more about apologetics myself, so if I’m teaching on it, it forces me to have to study and dip into the word a little bit myself to kind of learn more about it,” he said.
He had wanted to start a Bible study and prayed about starting a class for more than a year.
“We wanted to start it on Wednesday nights to coincide with Awana, because we have a lot of parents that drop off kids and stuff, and we really don’t have anything for adults at that time period as well,” Johnson said.
The Awana program ends when the school year ends, but the apologetics study will be year-round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.