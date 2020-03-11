Local Women Build breaks ground

Loudon County Habitat for Humanity celebrated the 2020 Women Build House with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday in Lenoir City.
Women Build Week is celebrated March 1-8 as a way to empower women through the building and repair of houses for the community.
About 15 years ago, Lowe’s partnered with Women Build to provide necessary resources and training to facilitate with the building of the houses, Tony Gibbons, local Habitat for Humanity executive director, said.
“… When this was initiated, it was intended to help break stereotypes about construction career paths, which are traditionally a male-dominated field,” Gibbons said. “Lowe’s took this opportunity to remind folks that women are just as capable as men in building homes and has committed their resources to that particular caveat.
“Both the Harriman and Alcoa stores, since we don’t have a Lowe’s here locally, they have been generous in lending their staff expertise to Loudon County,” he added. “We’ve been blessed with their continued commitment.”
Sarah Reynolds was recognized at the ceremony for her extensive involvement with Habitat and Women Build.
Reynolds said she and her late husband, Richard, started with Loudon County Habitat in 1993 when they helped build the first subdivision. She got involved on the first Women Build house in 2002, and she is still an active participant with the effort’s 11th house in 2020.
Habitat sees 30-40 women help build the house, Gibbons said.
“All of our families have to work. They fill out forms. They are talked to. They’re checked out,” Reynolds said. “If it’s one person, they have to work 250 sweat hours (with Habitat for Humanity). If it’s a husband and wife, they have to put in 500 hours.”
The land for this build was donated by Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens and his wife, Lee. The property was passed down through Lee Aikens’ family, and it was originally owned by her father, the late Lenoir City Mayor Charles Eblen.
“Back in the late ‘70s, you didn’t have to live in the city limits to vote, you just had to own a piece of property,” Tony Aikens said. “… So he, and a good friend of his ... came up with this idea that they were going to buy a piece of property, or a lot of people was going to buy a piece of property. So they ended up with this property and it had 70 or 80 names on it.”
The property eventually made its way to a tax sale after the law changed requiring people to live in the city limits to vote and there were too many names on the deed. Eblen bought the property back, and it has remained with the family since.
“What better way to celebrate their legacy, and they were very helping, caring people,” Tony Aikens said. “… What better way to honor them by giving this property to (Habitat for Humanity)?”
