Local businesses team up for prom

Rush Boutique is donating free dresses to young Loudon County women just in time for prom.
Jami Howard, boutique owner, has opened her doors to receive prom dress donations from the community. In business for about a year, Howard said it’s the first attempt at what she hopes will be an annual effort.
The idea for prom dress donations started when Howard thought about taking bridal gowns for donation or consignment.
“Senior year and junior year is really expensive, and then whenever you graduate, you have to buy all the caps and gowns, and so I just figured, you know, I had a ton of dresses in my closet that were collecting dust, so I just figured that a ton of people have extra dresses that they would maybe want to donate,” she said. “... I want the experience (of prom) to be at no cost, as much as possible. I know that the tickets are, you have to pay for those, and dinner, but with the prom dresses, the accessories, and the services ... all that will be no cost.”
Howard has received support from other local businesses. Sadie’s Boutique donated jewelry to the cause.
“Any way we can help the community, just helping out,” Susan Indranoi, Sadie’s Boutique owner, said. “We understand that people need help and that’s what we want to do. We want to support the community, and help these girls in any way we can. We’re selective. You know, we want to make sure it’s to a good cause and really going to be able to help somebody.”
Time Saver Laundry and Cleaners donated services and cleaned some of the dresses provided.
Howard posted about accepting donations on her Facebook page, and it quickly gained popularity.
“That next day I started getting donations,” she said. “All of the jewelry has been donated. Actually, a couple wedding dresses have been donated. So, I’ve had a lot of support with that. I’ve had, I think altogether, close to 100 dresses donated.”
Twelve dresses so far have been picked up after just a couple of weeks.
Howard connected with schools in the county and soon plans to reach out to schools in Kingston and Farragut. The schools have notified students of Howard’s donations, “so hopefully I get more kids coming in,” she said.
Donations, which can be mailed or brought in, will be accepted until April 18. Donations can also be picked up until the day of prom. She has received a dress from Virginia, but most have been from local women.
Howard has coordinated a list of services to be provided in donation for prom. These services will be provided April 18 and can be reserved by contacting Howard at rushclothingboutique@gmail.com or 865-603-7054.
“Girls that are having prom on that day (April 18), those services are going to be available to them,” Howard said. “... The services, hair, makeup, photography are all going to be free of cost.”
Girls whose proms are not April 18 will still be able to receive photography services and will be given gift certificates to get their nails done, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.