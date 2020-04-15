A Lenoir City woman was arrested after lying to authorities led to the discovery of a domestic assault charge.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jordan Samuels met Brittany Megara Kinser, 32, Friday at Fort Loudoun Medical Center where she claimed her vehicle had been stolen. Kinser said a woman had taken her car, but her story was inconsistent.
“While speaking with Brittany we asked how she knew (the woman) and she originally stated that they were sisters,” Samuels wrote in a report. “She then changed her story throughout the investigation and stated that she knew (the woman) for approximately two months from Narcotics Anonymous.”
The woman said she did not know Kinser and that “today around 11 a.m.” was the first time they had met when Kinser asked the woman to drive Kinser to the hospital to seek medical attention for her wrist.
“Once at the ER, staff denied (the woman) entry due to the virus and Brittany gave (the woman) her keys and wallet and asked to take them to the car,” Samuels wrote in a report. “(The woman) then went to several locations before returning back to the ER to pick Brittany back up. During an investigation it was determined that Brittany gave (the woman) verbal consent to use her vehicle and that Brittany falsified a police report.”
Samuels conducted a follow-up interview about Kinser’s falsified report at her home. A girl at Kinser’s home said Kinser had “been drinking every day for the last week,” but that she had never placed her hands on her.
“(The girl) then informed me that on this date before our arrival Brittany told her that if she didn’t sit in the living with her that she would choke her,” Samuels wrote in a report. “When Brittany made this comment to (the girl) she stated that she was in fear for her safety.”
Kinser was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and false reports/statements and held without bond.
Man wrecks while ‘test driving’Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Goddard responded to a wreck with no injury Saturday morning to find John Henry Johnson, 75, Philadelphia, behind the wheel.
Johnson was stuck in a ditch in a silver Mustang convertible, blocking one lane of Steekee Creek Road. Dispatch informed Goddard that Johnson’s license was suspended indefinitely and “he has restrictions for alcohol interlock device and corrective lenses,” Goddard wrote in a report. The tag for the car was not on file, so Goddard ran the Vehicle Identification Number to discover the vehicle was under another man’s name.
“Mr. Johnson said he wasn’t sure where he got the vehicle from,” Goddard wrote in a report. “He said that he was just test driving it to see if he wanted to buy it. He said it was a stick shift and he couldn’t drive it very well.”
Goddard and two other deputies have written Johnson citations for driving on a suspended license “within a month’s time.”
“Mr. Johnson stated that another man was driving the vehicle and he ran off with the key to the vehicle and he didn’t have it,” Goddard wrote in a report. “Deputy Cpl. (Chris) Jenkins patted Mr. Johnson down and found the key to the vehicle in Mr. Johnson’s front left pocket of his shirt with a pack of cigarettes.”
Johnson was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and financial responsibility of the law and released on $2,000 bond.
March 30
• Leisha Marie Carter, 35, Wartburg, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
March 31
• Thomas Mason Cratty, 44, Oak Ridge, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and removal of registration decal or plate and released without bond.
• Thomas Martin Leach, 35, Sweetwater, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and released on $10,000 bond.
April 1
• Chad D. Blackburn, 32, Louisville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
April 2
• Natalie Joan Hermosillo, 55, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property and released on $10,000 bond.
April 3
• Kevin Lynn Cruze, 40, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and public intoxication and held without bond.
April 4
• Joshua Lynn Havelka, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
April 5
• Israel Ramos-Reyes, 33, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and held without bond.
April 6
• Taylor Stewart Smith, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
April 7
• Miguel Gonzalez Galvan, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with stalking and released on $3,000 bond.
• Matthew Gavin George, 24, Loudon, was charged with aggravated criminal trespass and theft of property and released on $3,000 bond.
• Ronald Ray Grinold, 73, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $3,000 bond.
• James Chester Newell, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000 bond.
• Roy Austin Oller, 23, Loudon, was charged with aggravated criminal trespass and theft of property and held on $3,000 bond.
• Clinton Calvin Russell, 34, Philadelphia, was charged with theft over $2,500 below $10,000 and unlawful carrying of a weapon and held on $10,000 bond.
• Joseph Michael Sales, 31, Sweetwater, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property less than $1,000 and released on $16,500 bond.
April 8
• Noah Alexander Arnwine, 21, Tazewell, was charged with reckless endangerment and released on $10,000 bond.
• Michael Wayne Coker, 48, Loudon, was charged with assault and released on $1,000 bond.
April 9
• Richard Allen Kidd, 47, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of sex offender registry and released on $10,000 bond.
• Dustin Ray Shirk, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass and held on $2,000 bond.
• Amber Kimberly Shresbury, 24, Loudon, was charged with theft under $1,000 and released on $2,000 bond.
• Donna Kaye Townson, 66, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
April 10
• Rusty Warren Grubb, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $2,500 bond.
• Joshua Steven Ross Key, 18, Harriman, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $2,500 bond.
April 11
• Jimmy Michael Gibson, 70, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ashley Lyn Shaver, 35, Lenoir city, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• David Ashley Yates, 38, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and driving under the influence and released on $3,500 bond.
April 12
• Daniel Jimenez, 28, Sweetwater, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
• Ethan Victor Rodgers, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond.
