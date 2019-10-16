Lenoir City startup receives grant

A Lenoir City-based business has been selected as part of the Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation that hopes to eliminate hunger in America while making sustainable choices to improve environmental waste.
Settled in an old house at a cul-de-sac in the Roane Regional Business & Technology Park, startup business mobius has been working since 2016 to “find wonder in waste,” Tony Bova, chief executive officer, said.
“What that means to us is we see all the different kinds of organic waste, from food, forestry and agriculture, as instead of a burden on the planet, we see them as opportunities to turn them into valuable resources to make new materials and chemicals and things like that using chemistry, biology and engineering,” he said.
Bova and his team of five have been working since 2016 to use lignin, the “glue” of a plant that is often left behind in the paper industry, to create biodegradable and compostable products that could be revolutionary in gardening or landscaping.
“The idea is to take waste streams and be able to take materials out of them,” Danielle Cowan-Banker, biosystems engineer, said. “We’re taking lignin right now, which is a waste stream in the paper industry, so lignin is basically the sticky stuff in plants. There’s cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin, and lignin is basically the glue. We’re taking lignin and mixing it with bio-polymers to make a biodegradable plastic. A planter pot is our goal right now. Something like this that you can drop in greenhouses.
“Also, in time, maybe mulch films,” she said. “Mulch films are like landscaping film. That’s kind of where we’re at right now. We’re still in research and development on that. Our goal is that they’ll be soil biodegradable and compostable and what that means is basically microbes can eat that and break it down into (carbon dioxide), water, biomass. Right now, we’re studying how they’re biodegrading in compost conditions and in soil conditions.”
The company’s approach in using paper waste products landed the company a spot in Kroger’s Innovation Fund, which is a $1 million fund portioned to seven companies across the country. However, lignin was not the waste product in focus. Instead, mobius turned to using leftover cooking oil to create biodegradable bags that will hopefully replace plastic bags.
“This year, they had an open application that was in part sponsored by an organization called ReFED, and we saw it and applied with the technology we had been interested in bringing to market, and we were selected as one of the seven innovators that were funded out of a total of $1 million they spread to the companies and organizations this year,” Bova said. “The technology that we’ve wanted to bring forward to them and that we got the grant for was a way to use chemistry and biology to convert waste cooking oil from the food and restaurant industry into renewable chemicals and materials.”
Research revealed cooking oil shared similar chemical characteristics with other biodegradable materials.
“The other thing is that, one, it’s everywhere,” Bova said. “Every restaurant that has a fryer, every big company that makes fried chips or treats or anything like that, fried foods, there’s always waste cooking oil. While some people are trying to get into things like fuels, like biofuel, it’s still a low-value application, because you’re still just burning it, and we would love to turn it into something that’s more durable and more valuable and has a different application.”
The grant money has allowed the small startup to provide a proof of concept to Kroger. The business will receive a year of funding for the project and will work to find out how to produce the cooking oil-based bags on a larger scale.
Kroger hopes to implement the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste campaign by 2025, and Bova said the biodegradable bags will take a few years before they are ready for commercialization.
Though more research is to be done, being one of the seven companies chosen has boosted mobius’ confidence about the project.
“It means a lot,” Bova said. “We’ve been fortunate for our company to have grant funding in the past. We have some grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Science Foundation, but those are government grants. Still, our requirement for those is that we go out and find partners who are interested in the technologies for developing from a commercial sense. The grant that we got from Kroger was incredibly validating for two reasons. One, it was a brand new technology that we had yet to prove. Kroger going out on a limb to be able to fund us to prove that meant a whole lot. I can only guarantee that there were so many other applications that we think were probably very exceptional. We’re really grateful to be part of that.
“The other one is recognition by Kroger as an organization and their foundation,” he added. “I think they’re the largest grocery chain in the United States, so that kind of recognition from somebody that’s so big in that space is really, really pulling a lot of resources to try to solve the problem of waste in society, I think was a strong signal for us that kind of helped us get on the map a little bit more, as much on the map as Lenoir City is in Tennessee. We’ve had a lot of people see those things that a lot of people wouldn’t have heard of us otherwise. That’s been a huge boost for us.”
