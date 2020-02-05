Students at Lenoir City High School are already getting prepared for prom.
The LCHS band boosters sponsored a prom fashion show Thursday as a fundraiser for the band. Originally scheduled for Jan. 23, the event had to be moved when Lenoir City Schools closed two days for illness.
“It wasn’t easy,” Adam Huff, LCHS band director, said. “It wasn’t fun trying to reschedule everybody, but we actually, with the extra week, have been able to pick up a few more things.”
A “handful” of vendors were available in the school lobby, including David’s Bridal, Regal Tuxedo, Diana Warner, Miss Priss Boutique, Men’s Wearhouse, Ashley Yarber, Lavish Nail Lounge & Spa, Isbill Photography, Melanie Lathum and Which Wich.
Some vendors and donors offered door prizes for raffles that occurred throughout the night ranging from free haircuts to food gift cards to limo rental coupons. The boosters provided a pair of prom tickets as the grand prize.
Boosters decided the fundraiser should happen now since students are talking about prom and shopping for dresses.
“It hasn’t been done in several years,” Huff said, “We wanted to start off prom season with a show. ... Most of the kids participating are band kids, and then we’ve also reached out to the cheerleaders. We’ve got several cheerleaders who are modeling. Then, actually, I just opened it up to friends of friends.”
Gage Models and Talent Agency representative Sarah Merrill served as master of ceremonies. She said some of the models for the show also model for the agency.
As models walked across the stage, Merrill commented on their dresses and tuxedos to let the audience know about features and where to find the fashions. The modeled dresses were provided by various shops and boutiques.
“These are dresses that the shops wanted to showcase,” Huff said. “So they’ve picked out the dresses and the kids went and got fitted for, I believe, two different dresses.”
Modeled dresses included “15 David’s Bridal, 15 Guilded Gown, 15 Regal Tuxedo and I’m not sure what our final numbers are for Miss Priss and Diana Warren.”
Some models wore accessories such as corsages and boutonnieres donated by Ingles and Food City, Merrill said.
Smiling models had fun strutting across the stage. Some models even showed off their prom dance moves.
“If nothing changes, we are looking at April 18 for prom,” Huff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.