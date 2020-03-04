Monday was an exciting day for students at Lenoir City Elementary School and the Family Resource Center.
The school took part in Read Across America Day, which was formerly Dr. Seuss Day.
“Many schools still choose to celebrate Dr. Seuss, but what they’ve done now is they’re trying to celebrate diversity in literature,” Anne Talmont, LCES media specialist, said.
With the help of the FRC, the school invited guest readers assigned to different classrooms.
“What we’ve done is we’ve selected books that the kids haven’t really read here in the library and then we try to pair up the books with the reader,” Talmont said. “You know, for example, if we had a veterinarian. We would have something dealing with an animal.”
Matching the story with the reader allows for expansion on the topic. The reader can show students the “relationship between our lives and literature,” Talmont said.
Guest readers visited in the morning. Costume contests, where students dressed as their favorite book character, followed and classroom doors were decorated with various themes based on the class’ favorite books.
To finish out the day, the Panther Players, an after-school drama group, performed “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” and “The Gingerbread Boy.” While students were in the gym for the performance, they took the Read Across America reading pledge.
For breakfast and lunch, the cafeteria made special Dr. Seuss-themed meals like green eggs and ham to celebrate his birthday.
“This is my 14th year here at Lenoir City Elementary School, and we’ve always made an effort to make this a very special day for the students and for the teachers and the staff,” Talmont said.
While students enjoyed the festivities, the FRC had its own event taking place — Let’s TALK.
“Let’s TALK is a 2-year-old program for parents and their non-school age children that focuses on literacy and strategy for parents to use at home to expand and grow child vocabulary,” Susan Fox, director, said.
Families in the program meet every Monday, but this week was special when Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding stopped by with two miniature horses and a miniature donkey.
Typically, there is a leader for each session who reads a book to the families with themed activities and snacks to make afterward. This time, everything was horse themed.
Let’s TALK partners with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Foundation. When resources are available, books are sent home with families to keep and practice literacy at home, Fox said.
While building literacy skills, the program also prepares students for social interactions in pre-school and eventually grade school.
“The children, when they started the program were really shy and kind of withdrawn, hiding behind mom or dad, whoever brings them, but by the end of the eight weeks, they’re up and moving around, they’re doing their own thing, they’re very comfortable,” Fox said. “So what that means for us, is when they move into pre-school, they’re going to be much more engaged with the teacher.”
