Illness sweeps through schools

With flu season in full effect across the state, Lenoir City and Loudon County school officials are keeping a watchful eye on attendance rates for educators and students.
Lenoir City Schools was closed Thursday and Friday due to an overwhelming amount of illness.
Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said she began monitoring the rise in illness as early as Jan. 21. By Jan. 22, the number of reported illnesses had “expanded” enough to warrant closing schools for the rest of the week.
“That’s another thing we look at,” Barker said. “Are the numbers increasing, or does it seem that people are getting better and coming back to school? So, as we saw over Tuesday and Wednesday, the numbers were continuing to increase.”
The illnesses reported included flu A, flu B, strep throat and stomach bugs, Barker said.
Most reports of illness were found in elementary and middle school teachers and absences reached a “critical mass” of 33 percent. Students reached an absence rate of about 17 percent. There were not enough teachers and substitutes to watch over students.
“The issue was more with faculty and staff members,” Chip Orr, Lenoir City High School principal, said.
The high school wasn’t hit as hard as the elementary and middle schools, which could be due to high school students having a better understanding of the importance of hygiene, Barker said.
“Little ones, they are more susceptible to germs,” she said.
During the days off, select faculty and custodial staff were at the schools cleaning everything from desks to bus seats, Barker said. Whether or not the students had true days off with no work to do was entirely up to teachers.
Barker said students have “access to their assignments 24/7 though an online portal,” but teachers decide if they will assign extra work to make up for the missing days.
On Monday, there was a dramatic decrease in absences with only about 5 percent out, which Barker said was “in the normal range.”
Unlike Lenoir City, Loudon County Schools remained open because of lower absentee totals.
“I don’t think we were as impacted as the others were,” Michael Garren, Loudon County director of schools, said.
He said the rate at one point pushed to 6.8 percent.
“Typically, we run up to about 5 to 4 percent absent on a normal day, so 6.5 or 6.8 (percent) is not out of the normal,” he said.
Corie Gouge, assessment and planning coordinator for the Tennessee Department of Health, said Tennessee is among the states with higher reports of the flu. She recommends anyone who has not yet received the flu shot do so as soon as possible.
There are multiple health department locations that administer the flu shot for free while supplies last, she said.
Loudon County Health Department is located at 600 Rayder Ave., Loudon.
