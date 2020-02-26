Housing market continues on the rise

As Loudon County grows, the housing market enjoys a corresponding expansion.
Renting may seem ideal in the short term for younger people or small families because it seems cheaper, but experts believe buying is the winner in the long term.
“In 2019, Tennesseans saw continued pressures on housing affordability in both the rental and owner markets,” Julie Carter, Crye-Like Real Estate Realtor, said. “... Renting a home, which can be categorized as corporate housing, in Loudon County can start anywhere from $1,100-$2,500 per month. Growing demand for housing pushed the housing prices and rents higher across Tennessee, which in some cases would mean that owning a house could be cheaper than renting.”
However, entry-level homes for young people and small families are scarce at the moment.
Tonya Bledsoe, Realtor with Smoky Mountain Realty, described an entry-level home as being in the price range of “up to maybe $200,000.”
“Our inventory (of entry-level homes) overall is very low,” she said. “... We need to attract builders for lower-priced homes for first-time home buyers and young families.”
Bledsoe’s data showed there are only 29 of 197 active listings in Loudon County under $200,000.
“I will say that low interest rates and a shortage of starter homes continues to push prices upward,” Carter said. “Builders are tending to focus on more expensive, higher-profit homes and less on replenishing low inventories of entry-level homes.”
Singles and young families are not the only ones impacted by the shortage. As residents age, they tend to downsize.
“One more thought to consider is the expanding life expectancies of baby boomers that may be reshaping the new home landscape,” Carter said. The “post-active adult, pre-assisted living home era may have arrived. Maybe it is time to develop an exit-level home.”
Carter said the current median price range is $250,000-$400,000, the highest since 1995.
Despite the rise in cost, “the houses are not lasting long.”
“They’re selling quickly,” Bledsoe said. “2020 is starting off strong. We currently have 124 homes pending in Loudon County. January was one of the best I can ever remember. Overall, the closed properties was up 38 percent. Our office closed 17 properties last month, and that put our numbers up 21 percent.”
Demand remains strong even with the rise in local prices. Bledsoe’s data shows a 1% decrease in homes listed, but a 2% increase in homes sold. New construction is up 13% and the price per square feet is up 7%, she said.
The increase in price by square footage is important to note because it means a home is worth more than before.
“The way that prices increase, you know, every year we’re going up so you’re already getting equity in your home in that first year,” Bledsoe said, “I mean, used to you would think that you would like to try and keep a house for five to seven years before you actually are able to turn around and sell, make money back off of it. Now, it’s probably a lot sooner than that because it’s just increasing more rapidly. It’s a great investment. You probably never could invest in anything else and get that kind of return.”
Both housing professionals expect prices to continue to rise.
“Experts predict that home sales will increase throughout 2020,” Carter said. “Home prices will climb largely to the tight inventory, high demand and interest rates will remain low at 3.5-3.9%.”
Low interest rates do alter the trends in the market.
“There is an increase of homeowners refinancing and remaining in their current home causing a limited supply, growing demand, accelerating home prices and increased competition,” Carter said. “With popular fixer-upper TV programs, and social outlets such as Instagram, there is a trend in restoration of older properties.”
The growing demand caused by the trends makes now the perfect time to sell.
“We are making history in this market, and if you are thinking about selling, it’s the best time that it has ever been, and your property is probably worth more than it’s ever been,” Carter said.
She recommends finding a Realtor to assist homeowners in making informed purchases.
“Take the time to do your due diligence and never make an emotional decision,” Carter said. “Make a checklist that includes your debt ratio, down payment, cash reserve, and if renovations are necessary, do you have the cash reserve to meet the expense?”
