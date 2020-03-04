Friendship kitchen fulfills needs

The Friendship Kitchen continues to help those in need of fresh meals, but still seeks volunteers.
Area churches have teamed up to provide food to people in need every Monday. The churches involved include the Community Church at Tellico Village, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Episcopal Church of the Resurrection and Loudon United Methodist Church. Each church rotates Mondays.
This week it was the Community Church’s turn to cook meals.
The Tellico Village church has three teams with leaders who rotate duties each week, Nadine Mazienis, TVCC kitchen coordinator, said. Team members cook the food and box it up before drivers distribute the food on designated routes.
The ingredients needed to prepare the meals comes out of the church budget. Mazienis said the budget has portions set aside for each kitchen ministry that TVCC participates in. Team leaders decide the menus for the week, buy the necessary groceries and turn the receipts in to the church.
“I like to pray over the food while I cook it so it’s nourishment for their bodies and souls,” Becky Haile, team leader, said.
The Friendship Kitchen serves “around 80 to 90 people,” all of which are “homebound due to illness or just in need of a helping hand” within the Loudon area, Mazienis said.
“We’re trying to get more people involved in it, because at one time, from what I understand, there was like about 115 or 150 that our churches were delivering to,” Mazienis said. “So, it’s kind of dwindled but that comes with the age of the population and things that can happen with the people that get the meals.
“We have a list that we’ve been working on, and we try to get names from people that like neighbors that maybe know somebody’s a shut in. It’s kind of like a referral basis,” she added. “… They not only deliver to the clients we have, but they also spend some time with them and try to get to know them because most of them are like maybe shut-ins and can’t get out so they welcome getting a person to talk to and getting a meal.”
Mazienis estimates about 25 people cook the food, with about the same number volunteering as drivers. However, she said there is a need for more helping hands.
“Currently, we are in great need of having drivers deliver meals since quite a number of these volunteers go south for the winter months,” she said.
While the Friendship Kitchen did not originate through the Community Church, members have helped it grow.
The Rev. Ingrid Schalk, Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church pastor, met Mazienis at a Lutheran retreat about a 1 1/2 years ago. Mazienis invited Schalk to participate in the local effort.
“We were not in a place to do it on our own so we got together with the Episcopal church in Loudon,” Schalk said. “... We’ve been working together ever since.”
When the Shepherd of the Lake congregation heard about the new ministry, they were very excited, she said. The kitchen facility at church cannot handle the demands of the Friendship Kitchen, but the Episcopal church “has a wonderful kitchen facility.”
“Our folks package the food in the containers and drive and deliver it,” Schalk said. “... It’s the perfect relationship for us to do it together.”
