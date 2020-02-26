County 4-H hosts sewing clubs

Loudon County 4-H is working to revive the art of sewing through the county’s middle and high school students.
Two groups of girls are participating in the sewing clubs.
One group, led by Amy Fellhoelter, Loudon County 4-H agent, is for beginners at the middle school level. The other group, led by Sheila Borders, University of Tennessee Extension agent, is for high-schoolers who have been sewing together for five years.
Fellhoelter’s group meets regularly where any girl who is interested can show up.
“They don’t have to be in that age group, any age student basically,” Borders said.
The beginner’s group is ideal for someone wanting to try sewing.
“For the sewing workshops that Amy does, it’s usually a one-stop shop,” Borders said. “They come, they make something that’s easy to accomplish in that one setting. So if they want to come for that and nothing else, they’re more than welcome to.”
The high school group is more involved and requires time commitment, Borders said. Members attend a three-day camp in Pigeon Forge over the summer. At the camp, each member of the group presents an outfit that they have been working on. They are judged based on the outfit.
“Two of the girls are making prom dresses, the third girl is making a blouse and some pants,” Borders said. “It’s kind of hard to get that done in one sitting. They do the whole thing. They pick out the pattern, pick out the fabric, they have to cut it all out themselves.”
These types of activities are important for young adults, Fellhoelter said.
“Whether it be STEAM/STEM kinds of things or whether it be, you know, creating art projects or whatever, they have found that the design process is very similar to designing a quilt or designing an outfit or whether you are coming up with a scientific endeavor or scientific device,” she said. “It’s important because it gives them a chance to explore their creative side and an outlet for their creativity while they’re also developing those STEM skills like measuring and making sure that each piece is precise so that it fits together.”
Borders said the club also gives members a chance to give back to the community.
“They also sew something as a community service project,” she said. “This year they’re going to be sewing blankets and toys for the Loudon County Animal Shelter. … In the past they’ve done things ... one year they turned old socks into gloves for homeless people.”
A different organization is picked each year.
Borders said the club aims to take as much pressure off parents as possible.
“We have the equipment necessary and 4-H is buying the supplies while we have fun,” she said. “So if anybody would like to donate funds towards these projects, that would be welcome, but other than that we’re trying to make it as easy as possible because I know parents have a lot of demands for financial and time so we’re trying to make it as easy and amicable as we can.”
Borders said the club is also open to boys.
“So far it seems like it’s just all girls, but boys are welcome,” she said.
