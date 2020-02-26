Commercial real estate offers potential

Loudon County holds opportunities for those wanting to invest in commercial real estate.
As Knoxville continues to grow, investors look toward the “periphery in surrounding counties for opportunities,” John Haney, senior advisor for NAI Koella RM Moore, said. And, in turn, Loudon County grows.
Traffic counts are on the rise locally, especially on U.S. Highway 321.
“Up by the interstate you’re hitting about 29,000 cars a day going down 321,” Michael Moore, NAI Koella RM Moore commercial real estate advisor, said. “Then about halfway down before you get to Broadway, there are about 25,000.”
Large and small retailers like seeing such traffic, which is why Highway 321 is a busy corridor. As the corridor begins to fill, businesses will be forced to keep moving inward.
“The retail corridor is really starting to fill up,” Moore said. “So I think there’s probably some opportunities for folks to start prospecting out some of the Creekwood and Town Creek, so there is some very accessible land to go around.”
Moore said commercial spread will continue “as long as the economy keeps doing pretty well.”
Regional shopping malls and retailers are mostly to blame for the open storefronts in downtown Loudon and Lenoir City, Haney said.
“A few reasons, you know, this is all, of course, the trend that started decades ago, going to the shopping centers, the more regional destinations, small towns and downtowns across America lost that retail,” Haney said. “You do see it coming back. There are fewer vacant storefronts than there were. ... I think what you’re seeing there, you’ve got a lot of the people over in Tellico Village and retirement communities, they see those downtowns as fun places to go and spend some time. ... So those are definitely more local markets.”
Several storefronts remain vacant because some buildings do not meet code.
Bryan Pettet, investment and development specialist for Coldwell Banker Commercial Wallace & Wallace, suggests Loudon County take cues from Knoxville for repopulating downtown.
“They’ve done a tremendous job of getting units to live in downtown,” Pettet said. “And so Market Square and Gay Street, on the weekends, it’s thriving — 10 to 15 years ago it wasn’t. So if you think about all the new loft units that’s been built, the apartments that’s been built downtown. So getting people to live in your downtown will help your downtown thrive. ... If you can work, play and shop within walking distance, I think today’s millennials particularly will like that.”
In Loudon County, there is more of an emphasis on “industrial-type users,” Moore said.
“One interesting thing that has happened probably over the course of the last three or four years, we’re getting more and more out-of-state manufacturers coming into Loudon,” he said. “I just relocated two or three different marine boat supply type companies, and they’re really liking Loudon, Loudon County, just for the synergy with other boat operations there, access, developable land, as far as industrial-type stuff, and I think more opportunity there as well to get some more industrial going in Loudon County.”
Location is a huge factor for success.
“If you don’t have the correct location and the correct business and the correct demographics, then you will fail no matter where you try to locate,” Pettet said.
Investing in commercial property has its pros and cons.
“I think the biggest pro is that (Loudon County is) kind of benefitting from Knoxville and the activity there, and again perhaps a little bit more affordable on the price point,” Haney said. “So with the continued amount of people who keep moving in here ... you do see the demand, which is a benefit for an investor.”
Loudon County is also “fairly reasonable to work with regarding development,” Moore said.
Haney believes there are cons to making the move.
A commercial property locally is “still not going to have many potential users as it would in a larger market, so you might have a little bit more risk if you do have a tenant or a property that is being occupied if that person is using the property or business closes and moves out, it may take a little longer to backfill it or bring in a new business,” Haney said. “Real estate is never a straight running up. Of course, you can have dips in the market, you know, hiccups and recessions.”
Moore’s advice is to be prepared.
“Make sure that you have some cash reserves ... don’t go in thinking every single tenant is going to work out, and I’m going to get X amount every year and life’s going to be perfect,” he said. “You just have to be aware that there are going to be hiccups and gaps in your rent. ... It can take anywhere from six months to a year, year and a half to re-lease some things. ... Just make sure that you know you have your numbers, you’ve evaluated the property well and you’ve got some realistic rent numbers that you can project on it. Also, just have some rainy day reserves in there.”
