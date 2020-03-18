A man is facing an aggravated assault charge after law enforcement responded to a stabbing Saturday at a residence in Lenoir City.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jonathan Yates was dispatched to the scene.
Michael Aaron Simon, 40, was drinking and playing cards with a man when the two began to argue and went outside, Yates wrote in a report. The man followed Simon unarmed and instigated the fight.
Both men walked to Simon’s house a few doors down from their friend’s house. Simon then pulled a knife on the man.
“The victim was stabbed once on the lower left abdomen,” Yates wrote in a report. “He sustained a large gash approximately 8 inches long and very deep. He had to be transported to (University of Tennessee) hospital for surgery.”
Nobody witnessed the stabbing, and both of the men were heavily intoxicated. Simon was found with the knife in his pocket, and admitted the knife was used in the assault after being mirandized.
Simon, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
Three arrested after welfare check
Three people are facing charges after law enforcement initially responded to a welfare check Saturday in Lenoir City.
Lenoir City Police Officer Charles Watson arrived on scene for a welfare check on Kora Shae Bowman-Williams, 18, at her residence when dispatch informed him that Jeremiah Oliver Burchfield, 22, living at the same address, had an active felony warrant out of Loudon County.
Watson asked Bowman-Williams if Burchfield was inside the residence. She said he had not been there for two days.
“I explained to Ms. Bowman that if she was lying about Mr. Burchfield’s location that she would be charged,” Watson wrote in a report. “Ms. Bowman continued to tell me that Mr. Burchfield was not in the residence.”
Watson then spoke with Burchfield’s mother, who let Watson inside the home and led him to a basement downstairs. The basement had several rooms, so Watson requested more officers to help search.
“Once another officer arrived on scene, a search of the downstairs was conducted and I located Mr. Jeremiah Burchfield inside a closet with a blanket covering him,” Watson wrote in a report.
Officers also located Jada Ann Allison, 19, inside the residence. Once outside, warrants were confirmed for Allison and Burchfield.
After confirming the warrants, Watson arrested Bowman-Williams for accessory after the fact. After transporting all parties to the jail, contraband was located on Allison during a search entering the jail.
“I took the contraband and asked Ms. Allison (what) the contraband was and she stated it was marijuana and Xanax,” Watson wrote in a report. “Ms. Allison also admitted to trying to smuggle the drugs into the jai.”
Bowman-Williams, Lenoir City, was charged with accessory after the fact and released on $5,000 bond.
Burchfield, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
Allison, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of simple possess/casual exchange, possession of contraband in a penal institution and failure to appear and held on $41,000 bond.
March 10
• Junior Randal Adams, 39, Decatur, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $4,500 bond.
• Kevin David Bluford, 38, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $12,000 bond.
• William Allen Curtis, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Robinso Antonio Diaz-Milla, 28, Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of accident property property damage and held on $2,000 bond.
• John Henry Goedeke, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to report/pay court/pay supervisory fees and held on $7,000 bond.
• Chance Edward Hassell, 24, Sweetwater, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Patricia Renee Howard, 31, Clarksville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $3,000 bond.
• Daniel Leon Raby, 45, Knoxville, was charged with general sessions capias and held on $1,000 bond.
• Brooke Maire Votra, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,500 bond.
• Ryan James Wellner, 30, Maryville, was charged with joyriding and released on $1,000 bond.
• Marcus Wayne Williams, 47, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
March 11
• Nancy Renee Arnold, 45, Powell, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• Kelvin Eugene Dagnan, 46, Harriman, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $24,000 bond.
• Talon Calhoun Gibson, 20, Sweetwater, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule I substance, simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule VI substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $8,000 bond.
• Samuel Eugene McClain, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held on $4,000 bond.
• Benjamin Caleb Mclemore, 23, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Skylear Angel’le Parris, 18, Maryville, was charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card and released on $2,500 bond.
March 12
• Reanna Suzanne Armes, 28, Oak Ridge, was charged with failure to appear and held on $3,000 bond.
• John Terry Barber, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear and held on $14,000 bond.
• Charles Estel Coffman III, 42, Loudon, was charged with criminal impersonation, general sessions capias and failure to appear and held without bond.
• Khadijah Chardonay Dunner, 26, Etowah, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $4,000 bond.
• Kimberly Jean Hodge, 52, Niota, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and held on $2,000 bond.
• Brooke Ann Kiser, 29, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Leonard Lee Mitchell, 27, Knoxville, was charged with a Knox County hold and held without bond.
• Ahamd Rashad Shell, 23, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kendra Lee Varner, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Thomas Dalton Walls, 30, Maryville, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Renee Eugina White, 36, Clinton, was charged with failure to appear and held on $6,000 bond.
March 13
• Douglas Edward Branum, 36, Philadelphia, was charged with two counts of general sessions capias and released on $2,000 bond.
• Joshua Manuel Frase, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Joseph L. Hall, 56, Decatur, Ga., was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of property and held without bond.
• Jimmie Lester Kitchens, 48, Lithonia, Ga., was charged with criminal simulation and held without bond.
• Derek Joe Littleton, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $7,500 bond.
• Jeremy Harrell Morgan, 39, Philadelphia, was charged with three counts of general sessions capias and held without bond.
• Levester Lamar Whipple, 61, Decatur, Ga., was charged with criminal simulation and theft of property and held without bond.
• Phillip Yarbrough, 48, Clarkston, Ga., was charged with criminal simulation and theft of property and held without bond.
March 14
• Grady Edward Chandler, 39, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Robert Anthony Chavarria, 46, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Cullen Thomas Humphrey, 48, Oak Ridge, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and public intoxication and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jose de la Pas Lopez-Torres, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with accident involving injury or death and released without bond.
• Victor Wayne Pardue, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,600 bond.
• Zoe Rebecca Selvage, 20, Loudon, was charged with general sessions capias and released on $2,000 bond.
• David A. Slusher, 59, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault felony and released on $5,000 bond.
March 15
• Phillip Buchanan, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and vandalism and held without bond.
• Jeffrey Alvin Graves, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Jodel Oshea-Alfredo Perez, 29, Knoxville, was charged with a Knox County warrant and released without bond.
• Brian Alan Tilley, 41, Madisonville, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
