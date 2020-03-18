A prime time for fishing

Warmer temperatures and longer days are beginning to set in, which means local anglers are hitting the water and preparing for a brand new season of fishing.
Rainy weather occurred throughout most of February.
“Yeah, the lakes are going to settle down, the water temperature’s going to start coming up and those fish, the big females, they’ll start heading up to the shallows to try to find a place to spawn, and that’s when spring time fishing is good,” Allen Woods, Lenoir City High School Bass Club head coach, said. “They’re on the move, and if you can find those pockets where they’re at with that warmer water, then you can capitalize on what they’re doing. Everything’s kind of settling down with the rain and stuff, so I think it’ll be pretty good.”
Fort Loudoun, Tellico and Watts Bar lakes are prime destination spots for anglers due to high populations of numerous species. The spring season consistently draws in fishermen from all over the country looking for largemouth and smallmouth bass as well as crappie and walleye.
“The summertime can be good as far as the top water bite on lakes such as Chickamauga and stuff like that, but once it gets way on up ... the temperature gets on up to the high 80s and 90s as far as air temperature, that pushes those fish out to those big spots on the lake, and you’ve got to hunt for the fish,” Woods said. “Right now, they’re going to be feeding up through the winter, so you go to your creeks and shallow stuff and find them just foraging for food. Fall and spring are good times to fish, not only for bass, but you’ve got crappie, too.”
White bass and striper are two other popular species along Fort Loudoun.
“Usually the white bass, they’ll start running in there, and some people eat them,” Woods said. “... If you want to get out and have fun catching fish, you can get out on a river bank somewhere where there’s a little bit of current and catch those. Sometimes you can catch one every cast, and they put up a good fight. A lot of people are looking at the walleye, which they’re a good table fare. I know on Melton Hill, some of the kids have been going over there catching rock fish or striper. The bass are waking up, crappie this time of year are waking up, and you can have a lot of fun getting out there.”
David Berger, Tellico Village Fishing Club president, moved into the area less than two years ago from Houston, Texas, and has enjoyed fishing the local waters.
He said the winter season has been slow but is anticipating a loud spring.
“Well it’s been real slow this winter, at least for me, because the last five times I went out, I haven’t even gotten a bite,” Berger said. “So with the warming weather and everything, they should start turning on here pretty quick. I’ve only been for about a year and a half, but the crappie ought to start turning on here real quick and right there with the walleye, too.”
Berger believes certain rigs, jigs, rattletraps and spoons are go-to baits during this time.
“Yeah, a half football jig is really good, the A rig works really well,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of luck with the Ned Rig over the last couple of years, and then on Tellico Lake, you can finish any color as long as it’s green pumpkin.”
