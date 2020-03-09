Harold Arthur Lee Estes, 83, of Loudon, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
He was a member of New Providence Baptist Church. Harold was a longtime farmer and auctioneer. He was retired from the Loudon County Highway Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Jennie Estes; sisters, Dortha Bandy and Frances Moore; and brothers, Mitchell Estes and Johnny Estes.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carroll Beeler Estes; son, J.D. Estes; grandchildren, Lee and Marie; great-grandchildren, Bailee, Emma and Tyson; sisters, Sue Lawhon, Mildred Thomas and Phyllis Estes; and many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Crystal (Travis) McConkey.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. A private interment will be held.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
