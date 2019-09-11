We welcome your submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 4-Nov. 13 at a private home. The study will focus on Acts 2. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
Grief Recovery
• A Grief Recovery class will be at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 23 in the Family Life Center at Sixth Avenue Church of God, 700 N. A St., Lenoir City. The class is free and led by Hugh McGarity.
THURSDAY
Housing authority
• Lenoir City Housing Authority, 101 Oakwood Drive, Lenoir City, meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month. For more information, call 865-986-8707.
Visitors board
• The Loudon County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors meets at 7:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Committee of 100
• Lenoir City Committee of 100 meets at noon the second Thursday of the month at The Venue in Lenoir City.
Duplicate bridge
• Sanctioned duplicate bridge play takes place at 1 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call or text Tom Paul at 865-385-7066.
Tai Chi class
• A new beginner Tai Chi class will be 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays at the Wellness Center in Tellico Village. Over four months, participants will learn the 108-move set from an accredited volunteer of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. Membership to the Wellness Center is not required to participate. For more information, contact Julie LaFrance at 865-252-0563 or lafranceje@yahoo.com or visit www.taoisttaichi.org.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
FRIDAY
Walking tour
• A historical walking tour through downtown will be at 10:30 a.m. Fridays through October beginning at Lenoir City Museum, 110 Depot St. See areas like the Lenoir home, Lenoir Cemetery and the historic post office. The walk is in conjunction with the Loudon County Health Improvement Council. For more information, call 865-986-9169.
Library presentation
• The second and final session on Native American removals will be 9:30-11 a.m. at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The second part will focus on the actual removals. To reserve a seat for the free presentation, call 865-458-5199.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Cornhole tournament
• The second annual United Way Cornhole Tournament will be at 10 a.m. at 1084 Old Highway 95, Lenoir City. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. A rain date is set for Sept. 21. All proceeds go to United Way of Loudon County. For more information, contact Judy Fenton at fentonj@unitedwayknox.org or 865-582-4082.
Shoeboxes 4 Soldiers
• Pine Grove Presbyterian Church will host its annual Shoeboxes 4 Soldiers fundraiser and carnival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4800 Highway 95 South, Greenback.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
VFW fish fry
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 holds a fish fry 4-7 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Cost is $7 per person. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Breakfast for Buds
• Breakfast for Buds, a monthly breakfast for all active duty and military veterans, meets 8:30-10 a.m. the second Saturday or the month at the deli at Sloan’s Village Home Center in Tellico Village. For more information, email Dennis Drake at dennisdrake2012@outlook.com.
MONDAY
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
NAMI
• The Loudon County National Alliance on Mental Illness support group meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the white house next to the Community Church at Tellico Village.
TUESDAY
Exercise class
• An exercise class to help improve movement and balance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Jo Wilkinson at 865-657-3699.
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Cross County Patriots
• The Cross County Patriots Tea Party meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at Calhoun’s, 4550 City Park Drive, Lenoir City. An optional dinner takes place at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.crosscountypatriots.webs.com or contact Wayne Schnell at 865-816-3909 or wayne_schnell@hotmail.com.
Breakfast with Marines
• Current and former U.S. Marines are invited to breakfast at 9 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month at Shoney’s on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City. No memberships or dues are required. For more information, call 865-414-3460 or email rhinemiller@gmail.com.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Z Fish House, 846 Mulberry St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Pain support
• Relax sympathetic dystrophy and chronic pain support group of Eastern Tennessee meets at 1 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 260 Wade Road West, Loudon. The group is open to all afflicted, their family and friends, and medical professionals. For more information, call 865-657-9052 or 865-816-6200.
TASS meeting
• Tellico Area Service Systems meets at noon the third Tuesday of the month at the TASS offices in Vonore.
MS support group
• A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Thai Bistro in Tellico Village. For more information, call Pat Garrett at 423-884-3894 or Vicky St. John at 513-477-0453.
GriefShare
• Griefshare, a Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village through Dec. 17. For more information, call the church at 865-458-1516.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
Step Up fundraiser
• The second annual Step Up for the Cure, a walk to fight childhood cancer, will be 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Wellness Center in Tellico Village. The walk will raise funds for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital hematology and oncology department. For more information, call Chuck Anderson at 678-471-2636.
Women’s connection
• The Christian Women’s Connection will meet for a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Country Kinfolk in Lenoir City. Once a year a program is planned for men. Bill Wolff will discuss his ministry to prisoners in solitary confinement, and Wes Hibbert will talk about the Civil War and the role Native Americans had in battles. The cost is $12 inclusive. To make a reservation by Friday, contact Maj Jullerat at 703-622-4271 or cwcloudon@yahoo.com.
Bible study
Grief Recovery
Loudon housing
• Loudon Housing Authority meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon.
Good Sam board
• The Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 119 A St., Lenoir City.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Parenting class
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
Anniversary celebration
• Four Paws Food Pantry will hold a 10th anniversary celebration 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County. Cake, cookies and free T-shirts will be provided.
Tai Chi class
Chamber board
• The Loudon County Chamber of Commerce board of directors meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
American Legion
• American Legion and Auxiliary Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the War Memorial Building on B Street in Lenoir City.
Tellico Lake Rotary
AA for women
Men’s fellowship
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Democratic party
• The Loudon County Democratic Party holds a monthly meeting and open discussion at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, 530 Highway 321 North, Lenoir City. For more information, email loudondems@lcdptn.org or visit facebook.com/LoudonDems.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
Walking tour
Loudon AA
Closed women’s AA
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Library fundraiser
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will host its annual 4 Bs fundraiser 3-6 p.m. The cost is $40 for Friends members and $45 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the library.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
