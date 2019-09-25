We welcome your submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Interagency meeting
• Loudon County Interagency meets 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at Loudon County Senior Center, 901 Main St., Loudon. Meetings are open to those with an interest in Loudon County who would like to know about available resources. For more information, contact Kimberly Girbert at lkgirbert@aol.com or 865-986-8866.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
Habitat board
• The Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Habitat office, 238 Highway 70, Lenoir City.
THURSDAY
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Library board
• The Loudon County Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Lenoir City Library.
FRIDAY
Walking tour
• A historical walking tour through downtown Lenoir City will be 10:30 a.m. Fridays through October beginning at Lenoir City Museum, 110 Depot St. See areas like the Lenoir home, Lenoir Cemetery and the historic post office. The walk is in conjunction with the Loudon County Health Improvement Council. For more information, call 865-986-9169.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Fried Pickle Festival
• The Fried Pickle Festival will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Loudon Municipal Park, 1470 Roberson Springs Road, Loudon. Various vendors from Tennessee and surrounding states will be present. The festival will include bounce houses, clowns, music, a petting zoo and pony rides.
Ribfest back
• Ribfest will be held 12:30-5 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. Ribs will be from area restaurants and local competitors. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Ticket holders will get pork, ribs, sides and a drink. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will also be available. Live musical entertainment and arts and crafts vendors will be provided. Proceeds benefit Loudon County Habitat for Humanity. For more information, visit www.ribfestloudon.com or call 865-986-2390.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
TUESDAY
Exercise class
• An exercise class to help improve movement and balance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Jo Wilkinson at 865-657-3699.
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the Lenoir City greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway Street in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Loudon DAV
• Loudon County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 109 meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the War Memorial Building, 101 North B St., Lenoir City.
American Legion
• American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 120 meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the American Legion post, 10769 West Lee Highway, Loudon.
Masonic Lodge
• Avery Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month on the upper floor of the United Grocery Outlet in Lenoir City. For more information, call Glen Savage at 865-556-5539.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Z Fish House, 846 Mulberry St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
GriefShare
• Griefshare, a Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village through Dec. 17. For more information, call the church at 865-458-1516.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
American Legion
• American Legion Post 256 meets at 9 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Breakfast and a speaker are featured monthly. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Four Paws
• Four Paws Food Pantry meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in room C at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village.
Parkinson’s group
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets 2-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
Walking tour
• A historical walking tour through downtown Lenoir City will be 10:30 a.m. Fridays through October beginning at Lenoir City Museum, 110 Depot St. See areas like the Lenoir home, Lenoir Cemetery and the historic post office. The walk is in conjunction with the Loudon County Health Improvement Council. For more information, call 865-986-9169.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
Butterfly release
• Listening Hearts, a nonprofit designed to provide a sharing environment for grieving mothers, will meet 11 a.m. at the Riverside Park Shelter in Loudon, 899 Main St., Loudon, for a memorial butterfly release. If you have a poem, scripture or song you would like to share, contact location manager Beth Brakebill. For more information, call Brakebill at 865-919-0234, co-founder and director Debra Reagan at 865-679-1351 or email listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com. Pictures and memorabilia of your child are also welcome.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
Fire department chat
• Residents are invited to join the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department for donuts and coffee 9-11 a.m. Oct. 9 at the firehouse at 210 Chota Road during National Fire Prevention Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.