We welcome your submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 4-Nov. 13 at a private home. The study will focus on Acts 2. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Loudon women
• The GWFC Loudon Women’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 503 College St., Loudon. Newcomers are encouraged to attend. Come for fellowship and knowledge of various community service programs. For more information, call 314-974-1305.
Tai Chi class
• A new beginner Tai Chi class will be 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays at the Wellness Center in Tellico Village. Over four months, participants will learn the 108-move set from an accredited volunteer of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. Membership to the Wellness Center is not required to participate. For more information, contact Julie LaFrance at 865-252-0563 or lafranceje@yahoo.com or visit www.taoisttaichi.org.
American Legion
• American Legion Post 256 meets at 9 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Breakfast and a speaker are featured monthly. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Four Paws
• Four Paws Food Pantry meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in room C at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village.
Parkinson’s support
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets 2-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
FRIDAY
Book signing
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will host a free presentation and book signing at 10 a.m. for Michael Grant, author of “Manhatten,” the sequel to “In the Time of Famine.”
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Highland Park Ruritan
• Highland Park Ruritan meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Ruritan Club Building on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
TUESDAY
Library presentation
• The first of two sessions on Native American removals will be 9:30-11 a.m. at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The first part will focus on the legal aspect of Native American removals. To reserve a seat for the free presentation, call 865-458-5199.
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Widows support
• A Loudon County widows support group meets at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting locations vary. For more information and specific meeting locations, call Brenda Angel at 865-225-9015.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Z Fish House, 846 Mulberry St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Cancer support
• Cancer Care, a small group for the purpose of care and ongoing support after receiving the diagnosis of cancer, meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Two Rivers Church, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City. For more information, email hkmiller630@gmail.com.
Caregivers group
A caregivers support group mets 1-2:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-657-9988.
GriefShare
• GriefShare, a Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17 at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call the church at 865-458-1516.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 4-Nov. 13 at a private home. The study will focus on Acts 2. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center. All are invited. For more information, contact Kathy Dooley at dooleykd@mac.com or 415-304-7772.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
Housing authority
• Lenoir City Housing Authority, 101 Oakwood Drive, Lenoir City, meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month. For more information, call 865-986-8707.
Visitors board
• The Loudon County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors meets at 7:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Committee of 100
• Lenoir City Committee of 100 meets at noon the second Thursday of the month at The Venue in Lenoir City.
Tai Chi class
• A new beginner Tai Chi class will be 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays at the Wellness Center in Tellico Village. Over four months, participants will learn the 108-move set from an accredited volunteer of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. Membership to the Wellness Center is not required to participate. For more information, contact Julie LaFrance at 865-252-0563 or lafranceje@yahoo.com or visit www.taoisttaichi.org.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
Library presentation
• The second and final session on Native American removals will be 9:30-11 a.m. at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The second part will focus on the actual removals. To reserve a seat for the free presentation, call 865-458-5199.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
Cornhole tournament
• The second annual United Way Cornhole Tournament will be 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at 1084 Old Highway 95, Lenoir City. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. A rain date is set for Sept. 21. All proceeds go to United Way of Loudon County. For more information, contact Judy Fenton at fentonj@unitedwayknox.org or 865-582-4082.
Shoeboxes 4 Soldiers
• Pine Grove Presbyterian Church will host its annual Shoeboxes 4 Soldiers fundraiser and carnival 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14 at 4800 Highway 95 South in Greenback.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
VFW fish fry
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 holds a fish fry 4-7 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Cost is $7 per person. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Breakfast for Buds
• Breakfast for Buds, a monthly breakfast for all active duty and military veterans, meets 8:30-10 a.m. the second Saturday or the month at the deli at Sloan’s Village Home Center in Tellico Village. For more information, email Dennis Drake at dennisdrake2012@outlook.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.