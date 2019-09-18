We welcome your submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
THURSDAY
Anniversary celebration
• Four Paws Food Pantry will hold a 10th anniversary celebration 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County. Cake, cookies and free T-shirts will be provided.
Chamber board
• The Loudon County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
American Legion
• American Legion and Auxiliary Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the War Memorial Building on B Street in Lenoir City.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Democratic party
• The Loudon County Democratic Party holds a monthly meeting and open discussion at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, 530 Highway 321 North, Lenoir City. For more information email loudondems@lcdptn.org or visit facebook.com/LoudonDems.
FRIDAY
Walking tour
• A historical walking tour through downtown Lenoir City will be 10:30 a.m. Fridays through October beginning at Lenoir City Museum, 110 Depot St. See areas like the Lenoir home, Lenoir Cemetery and the historic post office. The walk is in conjunction with the Loudon County Health Improvement Council. For more information, call 865-986-9169.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Library fundraiser
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will host its annual 4 Bs fundraiser 3-6 p.m. The cost is $40 for Friends members and $45 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the library.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
DAR
• Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its first meeting at 10:30 a.m. in the pavilion behind Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City. The meeting’s theme will be football, so wear orange. Meetings are held the third Saturday each month except December at Central United Methodist Church or as otherwise announced.
MONDAY
Alzheimer presentation
• The Library at Tellico Village will host Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO and president of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, for a 1-2 p.m. presentation on brain health. To make a reservation, call the library at 865-458-5199.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
TUESDAY
Safety seminar
• The Library at Tellico Village will host a personal safety seminar 9 a.m.-1 p.m. by Paul Nackino of OnPoint. For more information, contact Nackino at opfi45acp@earthlink.net. A fee of $25 is due at the time of the class. To sign up, call the library at 865-458-5199.
Exercise class
• An exercise class to help improve movement and balance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Jo Wilkinson at 865-657-3699.
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the greenway in Lenoir City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Martel Utility District
• The Martel Utility District meets at 4 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Martel Utility office, 6875 Lakeview Road, Lenoir City.
Widows support
• A Loudon County widows support group meets at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting locations vary. For more information and specific meeting locations, call Brenda Angel at 865-225-9015.
Security benefits
• Providence Advisors Group representative Garrett Crawford will hold a free presentation, "Maximizing Your Social Security Benefits," 5-6 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Public Library at Tellico Village. To sign up, call 865-458-5199.
Seizure group
• The HOPE seizure support group meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. This group is free, and all are welcome.
Grief support
• Avalon Hospice in Knoxville holds a grief support group 10:30-11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Loudon County Senior Center, 901 Main St., Loudon. For more information, call Jeanie Broyles at 865-458-5445.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Z Fish House, 846 Mulberry St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Cancer support
• Cancer Care, a small group for the purpose of care and ongoing support after receiving the diagnosis of cancer, meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Two Rivers Church, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City. For more information, email hkmiller630@gmail.com.
GriefShare
• Griefshare, a Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17 at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call the church at 865-458-1516.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 13 at a private home. The study will focus on Acts 2. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Coast Guard
• The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Tanasi Golf Course restaurant in Tellico Village. A social and dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and learn more about the activities of the auxiliary or how to become a member. For more information, call Mike Colacone at 352-804-8257.
Interagency meeting
• Loudon County Interagency meets 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at Loudon County Senior Center, 901 Main St., Loudon. Meetings are open to those with an interest in Loudon County who would like to know about available resources. For more information, contact Kimberly Girbert at lkgirbert@aol.com or 865-986-8866.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
Habitat board
• The Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Habitat office, 238 Highway 70, Lenoir City.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Library board
• The Loudon County Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Lenoir City Library.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Garage sale
• The Tellico Village Community Church Crafters and Loudon County Habitat for Humanity will hold their annual garage sale and boutique 8 a.m.-noon at the Community Church at Tellico Village. Proceeds will benefit Habitat and other nonprofit organizations.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
Library presentation
• Astronomer Kevin Manning will offer a free 90-minute audio-visual presentation and telescope viewing at 7:30 p.m. at The Public Library at Tellico Village. Weather permitting, he will set up a telescope for star viewing. For more information, call the library at 865-458-5199. Seating is limited.
