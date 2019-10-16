We welcome your submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Vertigo presentation
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will host Dr. Mag Abdu, physical therapist for Advanced Physiotherapy Clinic, for a free presentation 1-2 p.m. on “Vertigo: Causes and Treatments.” To reserve a seat, call 865-458-5199.
Theater auditions
• Last Call Theatre Group will host auditions for its upcoming Christmas play, “All Through the House,” at 6:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Building in Lenoir City. The Christmas comedy needs seven men and four women.
Loudon housing
• The Loudon Housing Authority meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon.
Good Sam board
• The Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 119 A St., Lenoir City.
VFW
• VFW Post 12135 in Tellico Village meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. For more information, visit http://www.tellicovillagevfwpost.org.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Chamber board
• The Loudon County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
American Legion
• American Legion and Auxiliary Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the War Memorial Building on B Street in Lenoir City.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Democratic party
• The Loudon County Democratic Party holds a monthly meeting and open discussion at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, 530 Highway 321 North, Lenoir City. For more information, contact loudondems@lcdptn.org or facebook.com/LoudonDems.
FRIDAY
Halloween storytelling
• Last Call Theatre Group will hold “Storytelling at our Forgotten Pond” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 25-26 in Lenoir City Park. Music and snacks will be provided by Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department. Cost is $10 per person.
Walking tour
• A historical walking tour through downtown Lenoir City will be 10:30 a.m. Fridays through October beginning at Lenoir City Museum, 110 Depot St. See areas like the Lenoir home, Lenoir Cemetery and the historic post office. The walk is in conjunction with the Loudon County Health Improvement Council. For more information, call 865-986-9169.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
NAMI
• The Loudon County National Alliance on Mental Illness support group meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the white house next to the Community Church at Tellico Village.
SUNDAY
Jackson School reunion
• A Jackson School reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Piney Ruritan Club, 2890 Davis Ferry Road, Loudon. Those attending should bring a covered dish and beverage.
TUESDAY
Bible study
• Bible Study Fellowship meets 9:10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village and First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Women will attend at the Community Church, while men will attend at FBC. This year's study is The Acts of the Apostles. Classes are free and no prior Bible knowledge is required. For more information, contact Glenda Worrell at 630-452-8459.
Exercise class
• An exercise class to help improve movement and balance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call Jo Wilkinson at 865-657-3699.
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the Lenoir City greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Martel Utility District
• The Martel Utility District meets at 4 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Martel Utility office, 6875 Lakeview Road, Lenoir City.
Widows support
• A Loudon County widows support group meets at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting locations vary. For more information and specific meeting locations, call Brenda Angel at 865-225-9015.
Seizure group
• The HOPE seizure support group meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. This group is free, and all are welcome.
Grief help
• Avalon Hospice in Knoxville holds a grief support group 10:30-11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Loudon County Senior Center, 901 Main St., Loudon. For more information, call Jeanie Broyles at 865-458-5445.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Cancer support
• Cancer Care, a small group for the purpose of care and ongoing support after receiving the diagnosis of cancer, meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Two Rivers Church, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City. For more information, email hkmiller630@gmail.com.
Bridge play
• A bridge group plays 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Mary Cary at 865-657-0636.
GriefShare
• Griefshare, a Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village through Dec. 17. For more information, call the church at 865-458-1516.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
Coast Guard Auxiliary
• The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Tanasi Golf Course restaurant in Tellico Village. A social and dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and learn more about the activities of the auxiliary or how to become a member.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
Habitat board
• The Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Habitat office, 238 Highway 70, Lenoir City.
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
iPad class
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will hold a two-day iPad class at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 and 28 that covers settings, iTunes, email, calendars and downloading books from the state READS program. Handouts will be provided for future reference. The class will be $10 and held at the library. There are no refunds.
Walking tour
• A historical walking tour through downtown Lenoir City will be 10:30 a.m. Fridays through October beginning at Lenoir City Museum, 110 Depot St. See areas like the Lenoir home, Lenoir Cemetery and the historic post office. The walk is in conjunction with the Loudon County Health Improvement Council. For more information, call 865-986-9169.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
