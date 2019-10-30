We welcome your submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Ramsey House tour
• There will be a Ramsey House tour at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, where visitors will learn about the spirits that roam the rooms and grounds of the historic site. S’mores, refreshments and a bonfire will be offered before and after the tour. Tickets are $10 per person with children ages 12 and under free. Reservations can be made online at www.ramseyhouse.org or by calling 865-546-0745.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY
Author showcased
• Village author Marilyn Neilan will feature her book, “Swamped,” which is the story of the swamp buggy races in the Florida everglades, 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library at Tellico Village. Neilan has also written about her mother, “The Iris Lady of Williamsburg.” No reservation is needed to attend the free event.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Pancake breakfast
• The Kiwanis Club of Tellico Village will hold its biannual pancake breakfast 7:30-11 a.m. at the Community Church at Tellico Village. Tickets can be picked up from any Kiwanis member or at Sloan’s Hardware, The Village Salon, Salon Anew and United Community Bank. The price is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Home tour
• The GFWC Tellico Village Women’s Club will hold its 24th annual charity home tour 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door and are available at Sloan’s Hardware, United Community Bank, The Village Salon and Broadway Florist in Lenoir City. Tickets can also be picked up by calling 865-408-0138 or 865-458-5232. For more information, visit www.gfwctellico.org.
American Legion Riders
• The American Legion Riders meet at 1 p.m. the first Sunday of the month in Lenoir City area for motorcycle riding and fellowship. All veterans are welcome. For meeting locations and for more information, contact Jim Warner at 865-856-6344 or flyboyjbw@aol.com.
MONDAY
VFW post
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Dinner precedes the meeting. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Lenoir City Rotary
• Lenoir City Rotary Club meets at noon Mondays at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau, 1075 Highway 321 North, Lenoir City. For more information, visit www.rotarylc.org or email info@rotarylc.org.
TUESDAY
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the Lenoir City greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway Street in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Loudon DAV
• Loudon County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 109 meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the War Memorial Building, 101 North B St., Lenoir City.
American Legion
• American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 120 meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the American Legion post, 10769 West Lee Highway, Loudon.
Masonic Lodge
• Avery Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month on the upper floor of the United Grocery Outlet in Lenoir City. For more information, call Glen Savage at 865-556-5539.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
GriefShare
• Griefshare, a Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17 at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call the church at 865-458-1516.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
Scam protection
• Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens and Lenoir City Police Department will host a community awareness event to help spot fraud and scams at 6 p.m. at the War Memorial Building in Lenoir City. Guest speakers include Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Sgt. Dan Morton and U.S. Secret Service Senior Special Agent Jeffrey Wallace.
American Legion
• American Legion Post 256 meets at 9 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Breakfast and a speaker are featured monthly. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Four Paws
• Four Paws Food Pantry meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in room C at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village.
Parkinson’s group
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets 2-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
Craft sale
• The Tellico Village Community Church Crafters will hold its fall craft and bake sale 9 a.m.-noon in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. All proceeds will benefit local organizations.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
