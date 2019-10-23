We welcome your submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
Habitat board
• The Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Habitat office, 238 Highway 70, Lenoir City.
THURSDAY
Park After Dark
• Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department will host Park After Dark 5-7 p.m. at Wampler-Keith Park. The Halloween event includes games, hayrides, free food, fall pictures, candy and a costume contest.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
iPad class
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will hold a two-day iPad class at 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday and Monday that covers settings, iTunes, email, calendars and downloading books from the state READS program. Handouts will be provided for future reference. The class will be $10 and held at the library. There are no refunds.
Walking tour
• A historical walking tour through downtown Lenoir City will be 10:30 a.m. Fridays through October beginning at Lenoir City Museum, 110 Depot St. See areas like the Lenoir home, Lenoir Cemetery and the historic post office. The walk is in conjunction with the Loudon County Health Improvement Council. For more information, call 865-986-9169.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
WATeR dedication
• The Watershed Association of the Tellico Reservoir will hold a dedication ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at the riparian buffer and stormwater control demo site at Rock Point Docks in Rarity Bay. There will be a brief on-site program followed by light refreshments and cocktails at the Rarity Bay Country Club. For more information, call Chris Bridges at 931-334-8657 or visit www.tellicowater.org.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
TUESDAY
Exercise class
• An exercise class to help improve movement and balance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call Jo Wilkinson at 865-657-3699.
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the Lenoir City greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway Street in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, contact Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Bridge play
• A bridge group plays 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Mary Cary at 865-657-0636.
GriefShare
• Griefshare, a Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17 at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call the church at 865-458-1516.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
Cancer support
• The Tellico Village Women’s Cancer Support Group meets at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of the month in the white house next to Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call Eileen Harbrecht at 865-458-3614.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
Ramsey House tour
• There will be a Ramsey House tour at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, where visitors will learn about the spirits that roam the rooms and grounds of the historic site. S’mores, refreshments and a bonfire will be offered before and after the tour. Tickets are $10 per person with children ages 12 and under free. Reservations can be made online at www.ramseyhouse.org or by calling 865-546-0745.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
Pancake breakfast
The Kiwanis Club of Tellico Village will hold its biannual pancake breakfast 7:30-11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Community Church at Tellico Village. Tickets can be picked up from any Kiwanis member or at Sloan's Hardware, The Village Salon, Salon Anew and United Community Bank. The price is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
Home tour
• The GFWC Tellico Village Women's Club will hold its 24th annual charity home tour 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door and are available at Sloan's Hardware, United Community Bank, The Village Salon and Broadway Florist in Lenoir City. Tickets can also be picked up by calling 865-408-0138 or 865-458-5232. For more information, visit www.gfwctellico.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.