TODAY
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Scam protection
• Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens and Lenoir City Police Department will host a community awareness event to help spot fraud and scams at 6 p.m. at the War Memorial Building in Lenoir City. Guest speakers include Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Sgt. Dan Morton and U.S. Secret Service Senior Special Agent Jeffrey Wallace.
Library presentation
• Barb Gothard will hold a “Just Desserts!” free presentation 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The presentation will be on holiday goodies and how to make them special. To sign up, call 865-458-5199.
American Legion
• American Legion Post 256 meets at 9 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Breakfast and a speaker are featured monthly. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Four Paws
• Four Paws Food Pantry meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in room C at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village.
Parkinson’s group
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets 2-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Craft sale
• The Tellico Village Community Church Crafters will hold its fall craft and bake sale 9 a.m. to noon in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. All proceeds benefit local organizations.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
Breakfast for Buds
• Breakfast for Buds, a monthly breakfast for all active duty and military veterans, meets 8:30-10 a.m. the second Saturday or the month at the deli at Sloan’s Village Home Center in Tellico Village. For more information, email Dennis Drake at dennisdrake2012@outlook.com.
MONDAY
Highland Park Ruritan
• Highland Park Ruritan meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Ruritan Club Building on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
TUESDAY
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the Lenoir City greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway Street in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Widows support
• A Loudon County widows support group meets at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting locations vary. For more information and specific meeting locations, call Brenda Angel at 865-225-9015.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Cancer support
• Cancer Care, a small group for the purpose of care and ongoing support after receiving the diagnosis of cancer, meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Two Rivers Church, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City. For more information, email hkmiller630@gmail.com.
Bridge play
• A bridge group plays 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Mary Cary at 865-657-0636.
Caregivers
A caregivers support group meets 1-2:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-657-9988.
GriefShare
• Griefshare, a Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village through Dec. 17. For more information, call the church at 865-458-1516.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
Housing authority
• Lenoir City Housing Authority, 101 Oakwood Drive, Lenoir City, meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month. For more information, call 865-986-8707.
Visitors board
• The Loudon County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors meets at 7:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Committee of 100
• Lenoir City Committee of 100 meets at noon the second Thursday of the month at The Venue in Lenoir City.
Duplicate bridge
• Sanctioned duplicate bridge play takes place at 1 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call or text Tom Paul at 865-385-7066.
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
VFW fish fry
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 holds a fish fry 5-7 p.m. the second Friday of each month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Cost is $7 per person. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16
Food collection
• Girl Scouts will collect food 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in front of Food City in Lenoir City. Nonperishable items collected will go to Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County's food pantry.
