TODAY
Housing authority
• Loudon Housing Authority will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the 2020 agency plan 9 a.m. March 18 at its office, 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon. A regular board meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. after the public hearing.
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 6 at a private home. The study will focus on Romans Part 1. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Good Sam board
• The Good Samaritan board of directors meets at 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 119 A St., Lenoir City.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
VFW
• VFW Post 12135 in Tellico Village meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month on the top floor of the Tellico Village Yacht Club. For more information, visit http://www.tellicovillagevfwpost.org.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon every Wednesday at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Rd. W., Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Chamber board
• The Loudon County Chamber of Commerce board of directors meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
American Legion
• American Legion and Auxiliary Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the War Memorial Building on B Street in Lenoir City.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village, 205 Chota Road, Loudon. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship breakfast
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or email wwsandi@gmail.com.
Democratic party
• The Loudon County Democratic Party holds a monthly meeting and open discussion at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, 530 Highway 321 N., Lenoir City. For more information contact loudondems@lcdptn.org or facebook.com/LoudonDems.
FRIDAY
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
TUESDAY
Bible Study Fellowship
• Bible Study Fellowship meets 9:10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village and First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Women will attend the Community Church, while men will attend First Baptist. This year’s study is The Acts of the Apostles. Classes are free and no prior Bible knowledge is required. For more information, contact Glenda Worrell at 630-452-8459.
Exercise class
• An exercise class to help improve movement and balance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Jo Wilkinson at 865-657-3699.
Widows support group
• A Loudon County widows support group meets at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting locations vary. For more information and specific meeting locations, call Brenda Angel at 865-225-9015.
Seizure support group
• The HOPE seizure support group meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church, 2085 Simpson Road, Lenoir City. This group is free, and all are welcome.
Grief support group
• Avalon Hospice in Knoxville holds a grief support group 10:30-11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Loudon County Senior Center, 901 Main St., Loudon. For more information, call Jeanie Broyles at 865-458-5445.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon every Tuesday at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, contact Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Cancer support group
• Cancer Care, a small group for the purpose of care and ongoing support after receiving the diagnosis of cancer, meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Two Rivers Church, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City. For more information, email hkmiller630@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 6 at a private home. The study will focus on Romans Part 1. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Coast Guard Auxiliary
• The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Tanasi Golf Course restaurant, 450 Clubhouse Point, Loudon. A social and dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and learn more about the activities of the auxiliary or how to become a member.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon every Wednesday at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Rd. W., Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
Habitat for Humanity
• The Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Habitat office, 238 Highway 70, Lenoir City.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village, 205 Chota Road, Loudon. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship breakfast
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center. For more information, call Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or email wwsandi@gmail.com.
Library Board
• The Loudon County Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Lenoir City Library.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Church speaker
• St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church will host speaker Steve Ray at 6:30 p.m. March 29-31. Ray is a traveler, expert on the Holy Land, documentary producer, Bible teacher and best-selling author. March 29 will focus on “Baptist to Catholic: Steve Ray’s Conversion Story.” March 30 will be on “Apologetics and Six Rules for Talking with Non-Catholic Family and Friends.” March 31 will be “Swimming Upstream-living a Christian Life in a Pagan World.” For more information, contact Penny Manczko at mustang62261@comcast.net.
