Today
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are invited. For more information, contact Kathy Dooley at dooleykd@mac.com or 415-304-7772.
Thursday
Housing Authority
• Lenoir City Housing Authority, 101 Oakwood Drive, Lenoir City, meets at 3:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. For more information, call 865-986-8707.
Visitors board
• The Loudon County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors meets at 7:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Committee of 100
• Lenoir City Committee of 100 meets at noon the second Thursday of the month at The Venue at Lenoir City.
Duplicate bridge
• Sanctioned duplicate bridge play takes place at 1 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call or text Tom Paul at 865-385-7066.
Tellico Riders
• The Tellico Riders hold a social gathering at 5 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Yacht Club bar followed by a meeting at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. All motorcycle riders are welcome.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Friday
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
Saturday
RUFF Reading
• RUFF Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
VFW fish fry
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 holds a fish fry 4-7 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Cost is $7 per person. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Breakfast for Buds
• Breakfast for Buds, a monthly breakfast for all active duty and military veterans, meets 8:30-10 a.m. the second Saturday or the month at Classico Italian & Mama’s Grits in Tellico Village. For more information, email Dennis Drake at dennisdrake2012@outlook.com.
Monday
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
NAMI
• The Loudon County National Alliance on Mental Illness support group meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the white house next to the Community Church at Tellico Village.
Tuesday
Library presentation
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with Jim Rodgers. The free presentation 10 a.m.-noon will include the NASA feed to television networks of the launch, the lunar landing, moon walk and recovery. Rodgers will bring memorabilia of his personal space flight collection. To sign up, call the library at 865-458-5199.
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Cross County Patriots
• The Cross County Patriots Tea Party meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at Calhoun’s, 4550 City Park Drive, Lenoir City. An optional dinner takes place at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.crosscountypatriots.webs.com or contact Wayne Schnell at 865-816-3909 or wayne_schnell@hotmail.com.
Breakfast with Marines
• Current and former U.S. Marines are invited to breakfast at 9 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month at Shoney’s on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City. No memberships or dues are required. For more information, call 865-414-3460 or email rhinemiller@gmail.com.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Z Fish House, 846 Mulberry St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Chronic pain group
• Relax sympathetic dystrophy and chronic pain support group of Eastern Tennessee meets at 1 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 260 Wade Road West, Loudon. The group is open to all afflicted, their family and friends, and medical professionals. For more information, call 865-657-9052 or 865-816-6200.
TASS meeting
• Tellico Area Service Systems meets at noon the third Tuesday of the month at the TASS offices in Vonore.
MS support group
• A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Thai Bistro in Tellico Village. For more information, call Pat Garrett at 423-884-3894 or Vicky St. John at 513-477-0453.
GriefShare
• GriefShare, a 13-week program designed to assist in the grieving process after the loss of a loved one, meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. The current session ends July 30. For more information, contact Tom and Maryanne Whitlaw at 865-657-3300 or jtwhitlaw@aol.com.
Wednesday, July 17
Loudon housing
• The Loudon Housing Authority meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon.
Good Sam board
• The Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 119 A St., Lenoir City.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Amateur Radio Club
• The Tellico Lake Amateur Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Brad Berger at 865-557-3456.
VFW
• VFW Post 12135 in Tellico Village meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. For more information, visit http://www.tellicovillagevfwpost.org
Thursday, July 18
Veterans benefits
Morning Pointe of Lenoir City will host a free question-and-answer session on veterans benefits 2-3:30 p.m. with Loudon County Veterans Service Officer Alvin Wagner. Light refreshments will be provided.
Chamber board
• The Loudon County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meet at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
American Legion
• American Legion and Auxiliary Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the War Memorial Building on B Street in Lenoir City.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Democratic party
• The Loudon County Democratic Party holds a monthly meeting and open discussion at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, 530 Highway 321 North, Lenoir City. For more information, contact loudondems@lcdptn.org or facebook.com/LoudonDems.
Friday, July 19
Walking tour
• The Lenoir City Museum will host a walking tour in conjunction with Nights on Broadway at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 19. Complimentary refreshments including popcorn, popsicles and bottled water. The tour will begin at the museum at 110 E. Depot St. For more information, call 865-986-9169 or 865-693-3664.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
