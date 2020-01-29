We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Senior legal needs
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will offer “Legal Needs of Seniors” with an elder law attorney 4-5 p.m. The attorney will discuss needs of seniors, including durable power of attorney, estate planning, long-term care planning and health care decisions. For more information about the free presentation, call 865-458-5199.
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 6 at a private home. The study will focus on Romans. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Cancer support
• The Tellico Village Women’s Cancer Support Group meets at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of the month in the white house next to Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call Eileen Harbrecht at 865-458-3614.
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are invited. For more information, contact Shauna Newton at slsnewton10579@gmail.com or 704-999-9845.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY
Guitar Club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Intermediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
American Legion Riders
• The American Legion Riders meet at 1 p.m. the first Sunday of the month in Lenoir City for motorcycle riding and fellowship. All veterans are welcome. For meeting locations and for more information, contact Jim Warner at 865-856-6344 or flyboyjbw@aol.com.
MONDAY
VFW post
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. A meal precedes the meeting. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-458-2787.
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Lenoir City Rotary
• Lenoir City Rotary Club meets at noon Mondays at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau, 1075 Highway 321 North, Lenoir City. For more information, email info@rotarylc.org.
TUESDAY
Bible Study Fellowship
• Bible Study Fellowship meets at 9:10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village and First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Women will attend the Community Church, while men will attend FBC. This year’s study is The Acts of the Apostles. Classes are free and no prior Bible knowledge is required. For more information, call Glenda Worrell at 630-452-8459.
Exercise class
• An exercise class to help improve movement and balance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call Jo Wilkinson at 865-657-3699.
Loudon DAV
• Loudon County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 109 meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the War Memorial Building, 101 North B St., Lenoir City.
American Legion
• American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 120 meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the American Legion post, 10769 West Lee Highway, Loudon.
Masonic Lodge
• Avery Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month on the upper floor of the United Grocery Outlet in Lenoir City. For more information, call Glen Savage at 865-556-5539.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 6 at a private home. The study will focus on Romans. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are invited. For more information, contact Shauna Newton at slsnewton10579@gmail.com or 704-999-9845.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
American Legion
• American Legion Post 256 meets at 9 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Breakfast and a speaker are featured monthly. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Four Paws
• Four Paws Food Pantry meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in room C at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village.
Parkinson’s group
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets 2-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Guitar Club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Intermediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
