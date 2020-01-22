We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 6 at a private home. The study will focus on Romans. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Publicity basics
• Veteran book publisher and marketing expert Caitlin Hamilton Summie will present, “Shout About It! Promotion Basics for Writers,” 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library at Tellico Village. Summie will walk writers through book publicity basics, including using timelines, defining audience and researching outlets. The fee is $10 and is due at the time of the class. For more information, call the library at 865-458-5199.
Coast Guard Auxiliary
• The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Tanasi Golf Course restaurant in Tellico Village. A social and dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and learn more about the activities of the auxiliary or how to become a member.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
Habitat board
• The Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Habitat office, 238 Highway 70, Lenoir City.
THURSDAY
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Library board
• The Loudon County Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Lenoir City Library.
FRIDAY
Guitar Club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Intermediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Taxes in Retirement
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will host “Taxes in Retirement,” a free educational workshop with Craig Hammer and Ali Swofford with Property Partners Wealth Management, 10-11 a.m. For more information, call 865-458-5199.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
TUESDAY
Bible study
• Bible Study Fellowship meets 9:10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village and First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Women will attend the Community Church, while men will attend FBC. This year’s study is The Acts of the Apostles. Classes are free, and no prior Bible knowledge is required. For more information, call Glenda Worrell at 630-452-8459.
Exercise class
• An exercise class to help improve movement and balance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call Jo Wilkinson at 865-657-3699.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Bridge play
• A bridge group plays 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Mary Cary at 865-657-0636.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Senior legal needs
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will offer “Legal Needs of Seniors” with an elder law attorney 4-5 p.m. The attorney will discuss needs of seniors, including durable power of attorney, estate planning, long-term care planning and health care decisions. For more information about the free presentation, call 865-458-5199.
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 6 at a private home. The study will focus on Romans. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Cancer support
• The Tellico Village Women’s Cancer Support Group meets at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of the month in the white house next to Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call Eileen Harbrecht at 865-458-3614.
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are invited. For more information, contact Shauna Newton at slsnewton10579@gmail.com or 704-999-9845.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
Guitar Club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Intermediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.