We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Coast Guard Auxiliary
• The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Tanasi Golf Course restaurant in Tellico Village. A social and dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and learn more about the activities of the auxiliary or how to become a member.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
Habitat for Humanity
• The Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors meets at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Habitat office, 238 Highway 70, Lenoir City.
THURSDAY
Celebrate Recovery
• Celebrate Recovery of Loudon County, a 12-step program to help people heal from a habit, hurt or hangup, will meet at 6 p.m. for a free meal at Walk by Faith Christian Church, 3437 Industrial Park Drive, Lenoir City. Large group will follow at 7 p.m. and small groups at 8 p.m. For more information, email Eddie Chasteen at eddiechasteen@gmail.com.
Parkinson’s exercise
• A Parkinson’s exercise group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the lower level of the Christian Life Center at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, contact Paula Fair at 865-680-0358 or pcbetters@gmail.com.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY
American Legion celebration
• American Legion Post 70 will celebrate its 100th birthday at 6 p.m. at the War Memorial Building in Lenoir City.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Card party
• The GFWC Loudon Woman’s Club will hold its annual card party and family game night at 6 p.m. at the Loudon High School cafeteria. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. There will be door prizes and a silent auction. Concessions will include desserts, hot dogs, pizza, nachos and drinks. All proceeds go back into the community. For more information, call 865-458-9404.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
American Legion Riders
• The American Legion Riders meet at 1 p.m. the first Sunday of the month in Lenoir City area for motorcycle riding and fellowship. All veterans are welcome. For meeting locations and for more information, contact Jim Warner at 865-856-6344 or flyboyjbw@aol.com.
MONDAY
VFW post
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Dinner precedes the meeting. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Lenoir City Rotary
• Lenoir City Rotary Club meets at noon Mondays at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau, 1075 Highway 321 North, Lenoir City. For more information, email info@rotarylc.org.
TUESDAY
Loudon DAV
• Loudon County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 109 meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the War Memorial Building, 101 North B St., Lenoir City.
American Legion
• American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 120 meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the American Legion post, 10769 West Lee Highway, Loudon.
Masonic Lodge
• Avery Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month on the upper floor of the United Grocery Outlet in Lenoir City. For more information, call Glen Savage at 865-556-5539.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Celebrate Recovery
• Celebrate Recovery of Loudon County, a 12-step program to help people heal from a habit, hurt or hangup, will meet at 6 p.m. for a free meal at Walk by Faith Christian Church, 3437 Industrial Park Drive, Lenoir City. Large group will follow at 7 p.m. and small groups at 8 p.m. For more information, email Eddie Chasteen at eddiechasteen@gmail.com.
Acting class
• The Tellico Community Players will offer a three-part class on theater under the umbrella of Tellico Village University. Len Willis, Players artistic director, will lead the sessions that will be held at Tellico Community Playhouse. The sessions, "The Theater and What Makes It Tick," will be 2-4 p.m. March 5, 12 and 19. To sign up, visit www.tvuniversity.org. There is a pre-paid $15 fee for the classes, payable to TVU-POA, care of Lisa McCray at the Welcome Center.
American Legion
• American Legion Post 256 meets at 9 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church of Tellico Village. Breakfast and a speaker are featured monthly. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Four Paws
• Four Paws Food Pantry meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in room C at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village.
Parkinson’s group
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets 2-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Movie presentation
• Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church will host JC Films and its newest Christian movie, "John Light," a faith-based movie about prison ministry, at 2 p.m. For more information, call the church at 865-458-9407.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.