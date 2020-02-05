We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 6 at a private home. The study will focus on Romans. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
TOPS
• The Tellico Village Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All are invited. For more information, contact Shauna Newton at slsnewton10579@gmail.com or 704-999-9845.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
American Legion
• American Legion Post 256 meets at 9 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Breakfast and a speaker are featured monthly. All eligible veterans are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Four Paws
• Four Paws Food Pantry meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in room C at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village.
Parkinson’s group
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets 2-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
FRIDAY
Guitar Club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Intermediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Highland Park Ruritan
• Highland Park Ruritan meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Ruritan Club Building on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
TUESDAY
Library presentation
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will offer a free presentation 11 a.m.-noon by Tim Vane from the Civil War Roundtable on “Utah and Omaha Beaches, 75 Years Later: The German Perspective.” For more information, call 865-458-5199.
Solid waste board
• The Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex.
Bible study
• Bible Study Fellowship meets at 9:10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Community Church at Tellico Village and First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. Women will attend the Community Church, while men will attend FBC. This year’s study is The Acts of the Apostles. Classes are free and no prior Bible knowledge is required. For more information, call Glenda Worrell at 630-452-8459.
Exercise class
• An exercise class to help improve movement and balance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call Jo Wilkinson at 865-657-3699.
Widows support
• A Loudon County widows support group meets at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting locations vary. For more information and specific meeting locations, call Brenda Angel at 865-225-9015.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Cancer support
• Cancer Care, a small group for the purpose of care and ongoing support after receiving the diagnosis of cancer, meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Two Rivers Church, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City. For more information, email hkmiller630@gmail.com.
Bridge play
• A bridge group plays 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Mary Cary at 865-657-0636.
Caregivers help
A caregivers support group mets 1-2:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-657-9988.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
Sign language class
• Michelle Provart Menefee will instruct "Introduction to American Sign Language" 9-11 a.m. at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The $60 class is Feb. 12-April 1. To register, visit Tellico Village University’s website at www.tvuniversity.org.
Bible study
• A Precept Upon Precept Ladies Bible Study will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 6 at a private home. The study will focus on Romans. For more information, contact Donna McGinnes at 865-356-9993 or donnamcginnes@charter.net.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
Housing Authority
• Lenoir City Housing Authority, 101 Oakwood Drive, Lenoir City, meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month. For more information, call 865-986-8707.
Visitors board
• The Loudon County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors meets at 7:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Committee of 100
• Lenoir City Committee of 100 meets at noon the second Thursday of the month at The Venue at Lenoir City.
Tellico Riders
• The Tellico Riders hold a social gathering at 5 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Yacht Club bar in Tellico Village followed by a meeting at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Yacht Club. All motorcycle riders are welcome.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
Ladies Bible study
• A Tellico Village ladies Bible study meets 10-11:20 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
VFW fish fry
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 holds a fish fry 5-7 p.m. the second Friday of each month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Cost is $7 per person. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
Breakfast for Buds
• Breakfast for Buds, a monthly breakfast for all active duty and military veterans, meets 8:30-10 a.m. the second Saturday or the month at the deli at Sloan’s Village Home Center in Tellico Village. For more information, email Dennis Drake at dennisdrake2012@outlook.com.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.