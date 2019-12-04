We welcome your submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Stargazers
• The Tellico Village Stargazers will meet at 7 p.m. in room D at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. Speaker John Mannone will discuss “The Sun & Moon, the Stars: Selected Astronomy in the Bible.” Examples will illuminate astronomy found in Scripture and the power of astronomical metaphors, concluding with a discussion on the Star of Bethlehem. Everyone is welcome. For more information, email Chris Garner at chrisgarnertv@yahoo.com or Mary Garner at mhgarner@yahoo.com.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Photo with Santa
• Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present at 4 p.m. at Lenoir City Public Library for story time and a photo opportunity.
Masonic Lodge
• Tennessee 204 Masonic Lodge meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic temple on Industrial Park Boulevard in Loudon.
Four Paws
• Four Paws Food Pantry meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in room C at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village.
Parkinson’s support
• A Parkinson’s disease support group meets 2-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY
First Friday
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will will continue its First Friday Author Series 10 a.m. to noon with Lin Stepp, a native Tennessean, businesswoman and Tusculum College faculty member. Her stories are set in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, North Carolina and the South Carolina coast. Copies of her books will be available, including “The Lost Inheritance,” “Welcome back,” “Making Miracles” and her more recent, “The Interlude.” There are no reservations required, and there is no charge. Refreshments will be served.
Craft fair
• The annual craft fair will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Loudon County Senior Center. For more information, call 865-458-5445.
Guitar Club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Intermediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Listening Hearts
• Listening Hearts moms will join the McGill-Click Candlelight Ceremony for a time of reflection and remembrance at 3 p.m. Moms will be able to light a candle in remembrance of their child. Family and friends are welcome to attend. There will be a reception following the service. For more information, call 865-919-0234.
MONDAY
Highland Park Ruritan
• Highland Park Ruritan meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Ruritan Club Building on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Tellico Village AA
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-458-1516.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
TUESDAY
Widows group
• A Loudon County widows support group meets at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting locations vary. For more information and specific meeting locations, call Brenda Angel at 865-225-9015.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Cancer support
• Cancer Care, a small group for the purpose of care and ongoing support after receiving the diagnosis of cancer, meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Two Rivers Church, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City. For more information, email hkmiller630@gmail.com.
Caregivers
• A caregivers support group mets 1-2:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 865-657-9988.
GriefShare
• Griefshare, a Christian-oriented bereavement group, will meet 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17 at the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call the church at 865-458-1516.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
Housing Authority
• Lenoir City Housing Authority, 101 Oakwood Drive, Lenoir City, meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of the month. For more information, call 865-986-8707.
Visitors board
• The Loudon County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors meets at 7:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Committee of 100
• Lenoir City Committee of 100 meets at noon the second Thursday of the month at The Venue at Lenoir City.
Duplicate bridge
• Sanctioned duplicate bridge play takes place at 1 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call or text Tom Paul at 865-385-7066.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
Guitar Club
• The Tellico Village Guitar Club meets Fridays on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Intermediate workshops begin at 10:30 a.m., advanced workshops begin at 11:30 a.m. and beginner workshops begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rich Grech at 865-408-1569 or rich8899@charter.net.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
VFW fish fry
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 holds a fish fry 5-7 p.m. the second Friday of each month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Cost is $7 per person. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Breakfast for Buds
• Breakfast for Buds, a monthly breakfast for all active duty and military veterans, meets 8:30-10 a.m. the second Saturday or the month at the deli at Sloan’s Village Home Center in Tellico Village. For more information, email Dennis Drake at dennisdrake2012@outlook.com.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
