TODAY
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Chamber board
• The Loudon County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
American Legion
• American Legion and Auxiliary Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the War Memorial Building on B Street in Lenoir City.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Democratic party
• The Loudon County Democratic Party holds a monthly meeting and open discussion at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, 530 Highway 321 N., Lenoir City. For more information, contact loudon dems@lcdptn.org or facebook.com/Loudon Dems.
FRIDAY
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
• Boat Rides 4 Vets will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tellico and Fort Loudoun lakes. Headquarters for the event is the WindRiver marina. The event is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12135. For more information, call 865-458-2792.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Loudon AA
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
TUESDAY
Recovery program
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, will be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the War Memorial Building in Lenoir City. Guest speakers will be former inmate Robert Gibson and Jan McCoy, who lost her son to an overdose. Music will be by Common Clay. RSVP at 865-237-8406 or carlotta.new beginnings@gmail.com.
Civil war presentation
• Gerald Augustus, Civil War Roundtable representative, will present “The Big and the Little: Revolvers and Artillery in the Civil War” 11 a.m.-noon at The Public Library at Tellico Village. Reservations for the free event can be made by calling 865-458-5199. A second session by Augustus will be offered Aug. 27.
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Z Fish House, 846 Mulberry St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21
Library presentation
• Dr. Mag Abdu, physical therapist at Advanced Physiotherapy Clinic, will discuss signs and symptoms of “frozen shoulder” and how therapy can help 1-2 p.m. at The Public Library at Tellico Village. To sign up for the free presentation, call 865-458-5199.
Women’s connection
• The Christian Women’s Connection will meet for a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Country Kinfolk in Lenoir City. Sarah Campbell will sing for the group, and Linda Cloer from Dahlonega, Ga., will be the guest speaker on “Finding Life’s Answers When the Glass Slipper Shatters,” a message of hope and strength through tough times. The cost is $12 inclusive. To make a reservation by Aug. 16, contact Maj Juillerat at 703-622-4271 or cwcloudon@yahoo.com.
Loudon housing
• Loudon Housing Authority meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon.
Good Sam board
• The Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 119 A St., Lenoir City.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
Amateur Radio Club
• The Tellico Lake Amateur Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Brad Berger at 865-557-3456.
• VFW Post 12135 in Tellico Village meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. For more information, visit http://www.tellicovillagevfwpost.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
