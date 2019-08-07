We welcome submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Tellico Community Players
• The Tellico Community Players beginning at 7:30 p.m. will showcase Mark Dunn’s mostly female Southern comedy, “The Glitter Girls.” Productions will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug 8-10 and Aug 15-18, except Aug. 18, which will run at 1:30 p.m., in the Tellico Community Playhouse in Tellico Village. Tickets are on sale at www.tellicocommunityplayhouse.org.
Housing authority
• Lenoir City Housing Authority, 101 Oakwood Drive, Lenoir City, meets at 3:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. For more information, call 865-986-8707.
Visitors board
• The Loudon County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors meets at 7:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Committee of 100
• Lenoir City Committee of 100 meets at noon the second Thursday of the month at The Venue at Lenoir City.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Weight Watchers
• Weight Watchers meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, contact Sandi Pitcher at 978-621-7315 or wwsandi@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Lyric Theatre Company play
• The Lyric Theatre Company will perform Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” 8 p.m. Aug. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Country Kinfolk event center in Lenoir City. Dining room doors open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The shopping area will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and an additional $15 in advance with the ticket if you want to eat dinner. Advanced tickets close Aug. 7. Meals, with a choice of pork, chicken or meatloaf with two sides and a drink, will be served 5-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Country Kinfolk on Sunday will be open regular hours with a regular menu. The restaurant closes at 2 p.m.
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
VFW fish fry
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Huff Memorial Post 5150 holds a fish fry 4-7 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the VFW building, 101 Maremont Parkway, Loudon. Cost is $7 per person. For more information, call 865-657-5067.
Breakfast for Buds
• Breakfast for Buds, a monthly breakfast for all active duty and military veterans, meets 8:30-10 a.m. the second Saturday or the month at the deli at Sloan’s Village Home Center in Tellico Village. For more information, email Dennis Drake at dennisdrake2012@outlook.com.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
NAMI
• The Loudon County National Alliance on Mental Illness support group meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the white house next to the Community Church at Tellico Village.
TUESDAY
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Cross County Patriots
• The Cross County Patriots Tea Party meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at Calhoun’s, 4550 City Park Drive, Lenoir City. An optional dinner takes place at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.crosscountypatriots.webs.com, or contact Wayne Schnell at 865-816-3909 or wayne_schnell@hotmail.com.
Breakfast with Marines
• Current and former U.S. Marines are invited to breakfast at 9 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month at Shoney’s on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City. No memberships or dues are required. For more information, contact 865-414-3460 or rhinemiller@gmail.com.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Z Fish House, 846 Mulberry St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
Chronic pain group
• Relax sympathetic dystrophy and chronic pain support group of Eastern Tennessee meets at 1 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 260 Wade Road West, Loudon. The group is open to all afflicted, their family and friends, and medical professionals. For more information, call 865-657-9052 or 865-816-6200.
TASS meeting
• Tellico Area Service Systems meets at noon the third Tuesday of the month at the TASS offices in Vonore.
Bridge play
• A bridge group plays 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Mary Cary at 865-657-0636.
MS support group
• A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Thai Bistro in Tellico Village. For more information, call Pat Garrett at 423-884-3894 or Vicky St. John at 513-477-0453.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14
Cruising club
The Tellico Cruising Club will gather for a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6 p.m. in the lower level of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. Anyone who owns a boat on Tellico Lake is eligible for membership. For more information, call club commander Pat Ezell at 513-257-5279.
Loudon housing
• The Loudon Housing Authority meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon.
Good Sam board
• The Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 119 A St., Lenoir City.
Bluegrass jam
• A bluegrass jam is held 7-9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. All levels of acoustic instruments are welcome. For more information, call 865-657-9465.
VFW
• VFW Post 12135 in Tellico Village meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. For more information, visit http://www.tellicovillagevfwpost.org.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
Chamber board
• The Loudon County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City.
Loudon Lions
• The Loudon Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lions Club pavilion in Loudon.
American Legion
• American Legion and Auxiliary Post 70 meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the War Memorial Building on B Street in Lenoir City.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
Democratic party
• The Loudon County Democratic Party holds a monthly meeting and open discussion at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, 530 Highway 321 North, Lenoir City. For more information, contact loudondems@lcdptn.org or facebook.com/LoudonDems.
FRIDAY, AUG. 16
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, AUG. 17
Veteran appreciation
• Highland Park Ruritan Club is holding a free veterans appreciation breakfast for those who have served in the military 8-10:30 a.m. at 860 U.S. Highway 321 North. The club will provide program entertainment, including patriotic and gospel singing and live country music.
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
