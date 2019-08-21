We welcome your submissions to the community calendar. Items may be edited for size or content. Submissions should include the time and place, contact information and any additional details about the event. Submit items to news@news-herald.net for publication in the next available edition of the News-Herald.
TODAY
Blood drive
• ADESA Knoxville will host a blood drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1011 Adesa Blvd., Lenoir City. Medic needs O positive and A positive blood types.
• Dr. Mag Abdu, physical therapist at Advanced Physiotherapy Clinic, will discuss signs and symptoms of “frozen shoulder” and how therapy can help 1-2 p.m. at The Public Library at Tellico Village. To sign up for the free presentation, call 865-458-5199.
Women’s connection
• The Christian Women’s Connection will meet for a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Country Kinfolk in Lenoir City. Sarah Campbell will sing for the group, and Linda Cloer from Dahlonega, Ga., will be the guest speaker on “Finding Life’s Answers When the Glass Slipper Shatters,” a message of hope and strength through tough times. The cost is $12 inclusive. To make a reservation by Aug. 16, contact Maj Juillerat at 703-622-4271 or cwcloudon@yahoo.com.
Loudon housing
• Loudon Housing Authority meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon.
Good Sam board
• The Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 119 A St., Lenoir City.
VFW
• VFW Post 12135 in Tellico Village meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village. For more information, visit http://www.tellicovillagevfwpost.org.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings at 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Men’s fellowship
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
FRIDAY
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 4:15-6:30 p.m. Mondays at Chota Recreation Center in Tellico Village. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
TUESDAY
Sword presentation
• The Public Library at Tellico Village will host a free presentation 11 a.m.-noon with Gerald Augustus, a Civil War Roundtable representative, on "Which Sword Should I Carry. The Swords by the Soldiers in the Civil War." To reserve a seat, call 865-458-5199.
Greenway walk
• Loudon County Health Improvement Council will host a walk on the greenway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Complimentary peanuts and bottled water will be available. Meet at the entrance to the greenway across from the Pilot on Broadway in Lenoir City. For more information, call 865-986-0833.
Loudon Rotary
• Loudon Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Z Fish House, 846 Mulberry St., Loudon. For more information, call Tracie Littleton at 865-458-5862.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
Cancer support
• The Tellico Village Women’s Cancer Support Group meets at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of the month in the white house next to Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call Eileen Harbrecht at 865-458-3614.
Parenting class
• Free nurturing parenting classes are available 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Helen Ross McNabb Center, 1475 Simpson Road West, Lenoir City. For more information or to register, call Dee Priser at 865-523-8695, ext. 2043.
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
Community event
The American Promise Association of Knoxville will offer an interactive community event on government corruption from monetary influence in the political system at 6:30 p.m. in the college community room at Roane State Community College, 100 West Broadway, Lenoir City.
Tellico Lake Rotary
• The Rotary Club of Tellico Lake meets at noon the second, third, fourth and fifth Thursdays of the month at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village. For more information, call John Everson at 423-884-3369.
Men’s breakfast
• A Christian men’s fellowship breakfast is held 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Tanasi Golf Course clubhouse in Tellico Village. All are welcome. For more information, call Larry Denney at 865-408-9725 or Bob Ericson at 865-458-9877.
AA for women
• An Alcoholics Anonymous group for women meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. The church also holds open AA meetings 7 p.m. Monday and Friday at the church. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
Dulcimer Club
• Mountain Echoes Dulcimer Club meets 1-3 p.m. Fridays at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, call Ben D’Ooge at 865-385-8280 or Kathie Garzony at 865-458-6315.
Loudon AA
• An open Alcoholics Anonymous group for men and women meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon. For more information, call 865-986-2390.
Closed women’s AA
• A closed Women’s Alcoholic’s Anonymous meeting will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in room 1A in the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. For more information, call 540-335-6049 or 815-245-0248.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
Ruff Reading
• Ruff Reading is offered 10-11 a.m. Saturdays by appointment at The Public Library at Tellico Village. The program involves a child reading to a specially trained H.A.B.I.T dog and is available for young children and/or guests or grandchildren who might enjoy the experience. For more information, email Mary Ann Blank at blank.maryann@gmail.com.
