Working on the front lines

Priority Ambulance paramedics over the last month have dealt with an evolving, unprecedented situation caused by the novel coronavirus.
“Am I going to take this home to my family? That’s the biggest concern for me,” Marcus May, Priority paramedic, said. “We’ve got grandparents and kids with special needs and worried about taking it home to them. I want to make sure I’m not infected.”
“I have a granddaughter that lives with me, and I sent her to live with her mom while we’re going through this,” Sandra Neace, paramedic, added.
Travis Estes, Priority Emergency Medical Services director, is taking every precaution he can to ensure the safety of all paramedics in Loudon County.
“For us here and our staff of EMTs and paramedics, most of them are family oriented people,” Estes said. “So they’re like everybody else. They get worried and concerned about what they’re doing, the jobs that they’re doing, what potentially they could be taking back to their own families. We’ve tried to lessen that stress by giving them different opportunities to change and shower when they’re coming off shift at the station ... we’ve got cleaning practices in place for the ambulances and stations to try to negate any types of virus and bacteria we might see somewhere.”
As of Monday, Loudon County has reported 13 positive cases for COVID-19.
“We’ve had a couple of cases that we found after the fact that were positive cases. We still have highly suspicious cases that we don’t know results on them yet, but we’ve changed protocols,” Estes said. “We keep the distancing, we’re keeping a 6- or 8-foot distance, doing an initial assessment, asking questions about travel and history and fever and all that. Based on the physical assessment on that patient, they’re making a quick determination if they need to suit up and mask and face shields and all that, and we’ve had several of those that kind of fell into the highly suspicious category.”
Priority in Loudon County is currently the only ambulance service in the greater Knoxville area that has a truck specially equipped with an isolation chamber for the transfer of COVID-19 patients.
“We were fortunate to be able to receive, it’s like a plastic tent that you install inside the ambulance that kind of keeps everything contained,” Estes said. “If we’re doing a transfer out of the hospital, one that is a positive case or if it’s another highly suspicious case that we need to move, patients that are on CPAP or ventilator to breathe for them, that’s when you have a lot of this particle moving around everywhere. Of course, the paramedic that will be with them will be in full suit and face shield, masks, the whole nine yards. Once we make that transfer, they will (decontaminate) the inside of that tent area.”
Paramedics are required to deep clean all ambulances after use, which includes the use of a sanitary fogging machine.
“Well, it’s deep cleaning after every call and even if they don’t call, you still have to take precautions because the next person getting in there, you don’t want to expose them to anything,” Neace said. “Remembering to wipe down areas that normally you wouldn’t think about like the steering wheel or buttons on the radio.”
“A lot of us are undressing before we get in our own personal vehicles and putting our stuff in a bag and taking them home, so trying to keep as clean as you can,” May added.
Compared to surrounding counties like Blount and Knox, Estes believes Loudon is doing a good job of limiting spread with social distancing.
“I do think with the social distancing, closing down of the parks and the basketball courts and stuff is a big thing. If you look at the numbers, the higher percentage of people are in that 21-30 range that’s getting exposed to this and testing positive,” Estes said. “... Being outside in the sunshine is a good thing, but I still believe we’re several weeks from knowing anything. We’ve seen no peak at that yet, so I still think we’re probably three or four weeks ... within a month, we should know are we starting to plane or are we still on this straight up climb. Overall, I think we’re doing a pretty decent job.”
Estes meets with every employee throughout the day to provide encouragement and support. Priority is also teaming with chaplains from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and other community leaders for extra support.
Various local restaurants have catered to Priority paramedics to provide meals.
“We want to check on them professionally, we want to check on them personally, you know, ‘How’s your spouses, how’s your kids? Are there things that we can do to minimize that stress?’” Estes said. “We’ve been very blessed with the sheriff’s department chaplain service, they’re constantly talking to us and if they see my guys out, they’re speaking to them, calling in to check on them. Those positive words of encouragement help, and then again, what the community’s doing.”
With the possibility of being directly exposed to the virus multiple times, paramedics and other health care workers are clinging to faith and hope in God to keep them motivated during this challenging time.
“My faith is what keeps me strong,” Neace said. “It’s always been the ground and the roots of what I do and watching out for my fellow employees. We used to have a thing in the fire department, when we were short on equipment, we’d send the older folks in there first. Younger folks that still had family, you tried to keep them out of whatever is going on, well, that’s the way my mind’s set. I don’t care to be the first in. I raised my family, had a good life, raised good kids. I have no fear.”
