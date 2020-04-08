With school out for at least most of April, educators are having to get creative to ensure students don’t regress.
Loudon County and Lenoir City teachers will soon offer educational lessons to families on local channel 193. The idea came to local school directors a couple of weeks ago after the Tennessee Department of Education announced a partnership with PBS stations to broadcast daily instructional content during school closures.
Broadcasting on PBS began Monday, with plans to show material 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and have an additional four hours of content streamed overnight, which can be watched live or recorded. Material on PBS will cover grades 1-8.
Loudon County Director of Schools Michael Garren said local material will be for kindergarten through fifth grade.
“I think we saw the model that the state was implementing with PBS and we realized that was good work and so we felt like we could pick that up and make it even better for our community,” Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said. “... Our families and our students here in Lenoir City and Loudon County are our first concern and we are trying to provide the best service that we can for them. By providing something that is specifically designed to keep instruction going and information so that students are honing those skills that they’ve learned, that’s what we think we should do.”
Material will cover math and language arts. A timetable on when lessons will be aired is unknown. Garren said teachers were informed last week.
“We’re trying to work collaboratively so that we are doing the same kind of timeline so that as we get that information back we have a chance to look at what lessons have been submitted and try to get a good blend of grade levels and subject matter,” Barker said.
How lessons are devised will be up to the teachers, she said.
“Some of them may be read-alouds where they’re reading and then discussing and asking questions. Some may do Powerpoint,” Garren said. “We’ve left that up to the teacher like they would normally instruct in their classroom, which I think will be good for kids, too, because they’ll see a variety of techniques other than what their teacher would normally provide them.”
Content will be loaded on district websites for those who cannot access the TV channel.
“What we’re trying to do is produce a way where the kids can still continue their learning and it not be as stressful on the parents,” Garren said. “If we’re able to provide a first-grader with 30 minutes of language arts and 30 minutes of math and the parent can drop them in front of the television and not have to be as engaged as they would have to be with the other avenues, then we feel like that would be beneficial. That’s more work on our end, it takes a little longer to get it going, but we feel like it’s worth that to help our community and our parents out. ... Like Dr. Barker’s saying, until we get the full content up they’ll probably do looping of some of lessons so that kids can see those more than one time.”
More information on the televised lessons will be posted by the school districts when ready.
“Typically in the summer you’re going to see a small regression with the kids from not accessing the learning,” Garren said. “So what we’re trying to do is offset that learning regression by keeping this material up until at least the end of the school year.”
Barker hopes it will provide “continual access” for students.
A PBS schedule can be found on the Tennessee Department of Education website, and material will be posted on the department’s YouTube page. For information, visit www.tn.gov/educa tion/pbsteaching.
Giving out packets
Educators are also working to help those who don’t have internet by providing packets of learning material.
Lenoir City Elementary School teachers and staff stood outside Friday as drivers pulled up and were given packets that should cover three weeks of work. Packets were distributed for students pre-kindergarten through third grade. Basic supplies such as crayons, paper and pencils were also given.
“Our kids don’t have Chromebooks at home, so a lot of our families don’t have access to the internet,” Don Maloney, LCES principal, said. “So this is a supplement for those who don’t have the access. All of our teachers are reaching as best they can, but they can only reach the ones who have internet. We’re Zooming and doing lots of things, but this is to help the ones who don’t have that access at home. ... This is practice and review and to maintain skills that have already been taught in language arts and math. We’re going to try to reduce the summer slide which is now (longer).”
By the end of the day, 415 packets were distributed, a number Maloney said was “absolutely tremendous.” LCES has 540 students.
Student packets were made April 1.
“I’ve never doubted that our faculty and staff care about our kids, but this is a notch up or maybe two notches up,” Maloney said. “I mean this is incredible. They’ve been creative. There’s been a lot of unique strategies used because we’re in a unique time. I have been so impressed with what the faculty and staff have done to step up.”
Loudon County has also offered packets. More recently, they were added on to meal distributions.
“We’ve noticed a great increase in response when we started tying it with the food distribution because parents were coming out and getting the food and the work packets for students,” Garren said.
The response has gone well for both districts.
“Everything is fluid and the longer this goes I think the more demand for good instructional materials as well as services from our Family Resource Center and our food service employees, all of that, is just in greater demand the longer we go,” Barker said.
