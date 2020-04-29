Numerous local school workers start their day early to provide meals to children who may need them now more than ever.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact on-campus student attendance, that hasn’t stopped the county’s cafeteria employees from getting in the kitchen and making thousands of breakfast and lunch meals.
Lenoir City Schools provided 10,920 meals April 20 alone. Workers have made 41,096 meals since March 17.
“It grows every time, it increases,” Vicki Bivens, Lenoir City nutrition supervisor, said. “We’re way past 30,000. I do have to keep track of it for claiming purposes for the state. ... If you’re in this job your heart has to be for the kids. The way we show love is through food. I mean I know that sounds corny but that’s the way I’ve always been. The thought of somebody not having enough is what — my girls never hiccup, I mean they just came right in. I have them all working and I have them all separated and they don’t miss a beat.”
Students are being provided one hot and six frozen meals designed to last through the week.
“When the state approved us to do seven meals, a team of us met that night and added two more meals to what we had already packaged up because if the kids are in school I have a set number that I know is going to eat and my program is funded based on that,” Bivens said. “So when those kids are not in school the reimbursement will be down, there’s no way I can feed as many kids as I normally feed. So increasing it to seven days helped me make some of that up and it benefits the kids. I don’t have to worry about them over the weekend, and this is something unprecedented.”
To ensure safety, every worker’s temperature is taken before entering, and each person wears a mask and gloves.
“I mean we’re definitely all concerned, but it’s the job that we chose,” Bivens said. “The same as the first responder and all those. You don’t think about it here when you’re here doing it. You’re in lunch lady mode, and you’re feeding your kids.”
Bivens said meals are prepared Thursday for Monday distribution.
“When the vehicle pulls up, I ask them how many kids or the kids are in the vehicle so they don’t have to roll down the window or expose the kids, but they’ll say three and then somebody will grab the breakfast, the lunch, the veggies, the fruit, and then somebody will do the milk and the juice and whatever else that we have and the hot meal,” Bivens said.
Tina Ward, LCES cafeteria manager, estimated workers typically get to school around 7:30 a.m. and don’t leave until 2-2:30 p.m.
“Just I love children and we’re giving back to the community,” Kim Guilford, Lenoir City Elementary School cafeteria worker, said. “A lot of people are without jobs and uncertainties and about feeding their children, so this is just a small part that we can give back to the community in order to make sure that there’s no child hungry.”
To help families, Bivens said First Baptist Concord in west Knoxville paid off all student meal debt of $14,119,16.
“I don’t know, humanity has just stepped up and when somebody’s in need they just jump in,” Bivens said. “That was so unexpected because that’s a large amount, but nobody in Lenoir City will have to worry about their lunch accounts.”
Alison May, Loudon County food services supervisor, said her district has received some donations, but debt still remains.
Cafeteria workers for Loudon County Schools provide meals on Monday for Monday and Tuesday and then on Wednesday for the remainder of the weekdays. As of Friday, May said 25,186 lunches and 23,938 breakfasts had been distributed.
“It’s different in the fact that we’re explicitly doing grab-and-go, which really right now isn’t different, that’s the norm across the nation,” she said. “We pack up the different meal components in plastic bags, like grocery-type bags, and then typically we’re handing to the families as they drive through the circle or they drive up to the bus. They’re getting three bags with food for multiple days in it. During a typical time we would be cooking our traditional pizza and salads and doing a lot of fresh produce, but we’re finding it increasingly difficult to even get our fresh produce to send out. Plus they don’t hold up as well as prepackaged items.”
May said it’s becoming difficult to get fresh produce. School districts are getting letters that manufacturers can’t keep up with demand.
She considered the workers responsible for preparing and distributing meals “unsung heroes.”
“We go through how many each bus, each school site serves on a daily basis and we look at it, do we need to adjust it,” Margie Cantrell, Philadelphia Elementary School cafeteria manager, said. “A lot of times on Mondays they give out homework packets. Do we need to send a little more on Mondays? We’ve tweaked it and adjusted it since March 17 until we try and get our numbers as close as we can. Like our buses, when we send them out, if they think they’re going to need more, they’ll call us and we can always just get a little more and they’ll swing back by and get a little more. If one of the school sites, say Loudon Elementary runs out, we can say, ‘Can you ask those parents do they care to run over here at Fort Loudoun and we’ll help them out there?’ Most of them don’t have a problem with it.”
Bivens and May believe the plan is to at least offer food services through June 30.
“It may not look exactly like it looks now,” May said. “Some of our bus routes in the Lenoir City area, some of the different sites, we may have to consolidate some is what I’m saying. I don’t know that can continue to do exactly, but we’re going to offer something.”
For more information about distribution sites, visit www.loudoncoun ty.org or www.lenoir cityschools.com.
“We’re going to continue on with summer feeding and the state has issued us the waivers to be able to do the seven meals for each child and that the kids do not have to assemble to gather to eat it,” Bivens said. “So we’re going to continue doing this at least until June 30, that’s as far as our waivers go. So I don’t know anything past that. Of course, everything changes daily.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.