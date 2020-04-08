Priority Ambulance receives donated masks

Priority Ambulance employees in Loudon County will feel a bit safer in coming weeks thanks to a donation of much-needed masks.
The Tranzonic Companies, a medical service provider of cleaning, maintenance, absorbents and personal protection products, has donated an abundant supply of N95 masks to emergency medical technicians and paramedics at Priority who are on the front lines treating patients.
The N95 masks are part of the personal protective equipment recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during transport of patients with potential infectious diseases such as COVID-19.
“Our team is working around the clock to make these masks and other personal protective equipment for the safety of people across the country that are on the front lines of this health crisis,” Brian Rhoades, Tranzonic executive vice president of operations, said in a press release. “Making this donation right here at home ensures the continued protection of health care workers and patients.”
The U.S. Senate passed legislation March 18 that cleared manufacturers of N95 masks for commercial purposes to be able to donate or sell the masks to EMS agencies and hospitals for medical purposes. The COVID-19 outbreak has placed unprecedented strain on the supply chain of medical supplies and equipment.
The White House has encouraged companies that either distribute or use the masks to donate supplies to local health care providers.
“It’s huge for our staff to receive these donations, you know, for us with this being airborne and water droplets and particles, we’ve got to have that protection so we’re not inhaling those things, and the mask is essential,” Travis Estes, Priority Emergency Medical Services director, said. “The masks have to be at a certain level to be able to block those water droplet particles out.
“They’re seeing the countless hours that these men and women are putting in, and they understand the potential of what could happen to our staff,” he added. “If we have something erupt through a department, we could shut down an entire police department, fire department, ambulance department, so we’ve got to keep these men and women protected so they can provide the care that’s needed.”
Estes believes Priority should be well-equipped for the foreseeable future but could potentially start to see a shortage if the situation lasts into the summer. Employees will be able to reuse masks with the use of sterilization procedures.
“We’re doing OK on masks with what we’ve received and with the donations and stuff, but again, we have some staff that it’s acceptable to reuse that,” he said. “... I think everybody understands that there is a time and a need to reuse this stuff because, again, nobody was prepared for weeks and months of having to utilize this stuff. Usually, it’s isolated events here and there and you have to replenish. We’re not about to run out, we’re sitting pretty well on stuff, but we don’t know how long this is going to go. If this gets into June, July, August, we’re going to have to have some additional resources.”
