Mental health a priority in trying times

Mental health experts say anxiety is heightened and pre-existing mental health disorders may be exacerbated by the panic of the public.
“Concern, fear, stress, those are very normal reactions right now,” Jennifer Phillips, Helen Ross McNabb Center services coordinator, said. “What we see is that a lot of individuals are accessing information in the news, social media, within their own families, and it’s just a lot of information that’s constantly changing.”
Evolving information can be “perceived as a threat” to people with mental health disorders, she said. Perceptions will then increase depression, anxiety and social isolation.
“It’s not good for people to have to isolate when they’re dealing with depression or other severe mental health issues,” Dr. John Kupfner, Peninsula Behavioral Health psychiatrist, said. “I think there’s going to be an increase in substance abuse problems with people being at home. So pretty much across the board it increases the need for mental health treatment.”
For children, behavioral issues are bound to increase, Phillips said.
“Children rely heavily on routines that are constructed by the adults around them,” she said. “Those routines are disrupted ... so we’re very much encouraging creating some sort of routine.”
Phillips encourages “some sort of structure” be made for children so they can anticipate what is coming.
“For yourself, we really encourage you to separate what is in your control and what is not and to limit your access to the news and media coverage to just a few sources that you trust and only check those two or three times a day versus reading your social media account all day long,” she said.
Kupfner recommends getting healthy doses of sunlight and virtual social interaction to keep mental health stable.
“We still need to get sunlight,” he said. “Staying indoors all day is not healthy and can lead to worse depression. We need to get that vitamin D activated … so people do need to go on walks or walk their dogs … just don’t do it in groups. People can talk on the telephone more. You can use Zoom or FaceTime or other ways to be creative to stay connected with friends and family to just check in on people and feel connected. But exercise, you have to add exercise to the list, some sort of exercise. Being idle makes us sicker.”
Phillips said resources are always available for those struggling with mental health.
“We are open so call us,” she said. “We’re here to help even if it’s not to provide treatment, just to provide resources. We’re available for that. … If you truly don’t have anyone, there are still people out there who are answering phones and ready to talk to you.”
At Cherokee Health Systems, behavioral health visits have been almost completely moved to the virtual platform.
“Patients seem to love it,” Dr. Dennis Freeman, Cherokee Health Systems CEO, said. “I thought there might be some concern, but they’re often anxious about leaving home and coming into the streets so they’re very grateful for that.”
With virtual visits, Freeman said Cherokee has seen about a 40 percent increase in patient visits compared to the average week in 2019.
“So we have our regular patients and there are a lot of folks who have a lot of anxieties now about what’s going on with them,” Freeman said. “So just getting tests to see if or not they have the virus doesn’t always handle it. If you had anxiety and mood disorders before and now you’re isolated in your home, it tends to exacerbate those things.
“A lot of people need social contact,” he added. “They can’t have physical contact, but they can still have social contact, so I think a lot of folks are reaching out to behavioral health providers as a way to deal with anxieties.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.