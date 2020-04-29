COVID-19 has shut down many industries, leaving Tennesseans with no choice but to file for unemployment.
Tennessee touts a relatively small unemployment rate, according to the federal government. But these rates are not completely accurate, Chris Cannon, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development assistant administrator of the communications division, said.
“The federal government does a survey and they call Tennesseans to see who’s working, who’s not working, and they did that on the week between March 8 and March 14,” he said. “So that was really before we started seeing a spike in unemployment claims filed because of the COVID-19 health emergency. So the statewide rate doesn’t really show the impact this is having on Tennesseans right now.”
The state recently reported March’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, while Loudon County’s was 3.8 percent.
The number that really shows the impact is the total of new unemployment claims filed each week.
“For the week ending in March 14, which was really before the impact of the COVID-19 health emergency took its toll on Tennessee, the state saw 2,700 new unemployment claims filed,” Cannon said. “Fast forward a week to the week ending March 21, that number jumps up to 39,000. In the subsequent weeks after that, we’re now up to over 324,000 new unemployment claims filed in the state.”
During the week the federal government conducted its survey, numbers were not out of the ordinary. Cannon estimates during a typical week without COVID-19, the state sees 2,500-3,000 new claims.
The state would pay “approximately 15,000” claimants’ benefits totaling about $4 million during a typical week, Cannon said. Last week alone, the state paid “170,000 claimants more than $100 million in benefits.”
The number of new claims filed each week could be trending downward.
“We hit a max so far on the week ending April 4 with 116,000 new claims filed,” Cannon said. “The following week for the week ending in April 11, that number was down to 74,000. So it seems we’ve hit the peak already for the number of new unemployment claims filed, but still massive amounts of people are still filing for unemployment.”
New unemployment claims are sorted by region. Loudon County is part of the East Tennessee region, the region with the second highest number of claims. Cannon suspects this is due to the entertainment and lodging industries in Sevierville and Gatlinburg.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw said the county was fortunate that industrial jobs mostly stayed intact.
“The one that worries me is some of our smaller jobs, our restaurant personnel, smaller service personnel, you know, those folks who were affected,” he said. “So I’m not sure exactly (who’s filing), I’ve heard from a few of those folks. Actually, just today I spoke with two different salon owners. They’re anxious to get back up and going as well. You know, if that’s your source of income, it’s important we get everything going back up and keep them out of unemployment.”
